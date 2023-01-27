NEW MADRID — The McCracken County Wrestlers traveled west across the Mississippi River to close out their regular season schedule and tangled with some teams from southeast Missouri on Tuesday, January 24. They competed in a tri-meet at New Madrid County Central High School which also featured Kennett High School. The Mustangs came out on top with a 56-18 victory over Kennett to start and capped the night off with a 49-25 victory over the host Eagles of NMCC. The Mustangs will kick off post-season play this weekend on Saturday, January 28 as they travel to Atherton High School in Louisville for the KYWCA State Dual Championships which will be followed in the coming weeks with the KHSAA Regional, Semi-State & State tournaments for individual wrestling titles.
106: Hudson Tucker (MCCN) over (KENNETT) (For.) 113: Zaven Branch (MCCN) over Jackson Todd (KENNETT) (Fall 0:58) 120: Gavin Patterson (KENNETT) over Pablo Pastor (MCCN) (Fall 1:52) 126: Camryn Freiberg (MCCN) over Zach Kulin (KENNETT) (MD 14-1) 132: Logan Kissiar (MCCN) over Ashton Adams (KENNETT) (TF 17-2 5:35) 138: Spencer Potts (KENNETT) over Cole Hawthorne (MCCN) (Fall 3:52) 144: Hunter Hawthorne (MCCN) over Mike‘kel Payne (KENNETT) (Fall 0:21) 150: James Barragan (MCCN) over James Shields (KENNETT) (Fall 1:59) 157: Cade Turner (MCCN) over Tyler Preston (KENNETT) (Fall 1:21) 165: Bryce McTaggart (MCCN) over Cole Biggs (KENNETT) (Fall 3:24) 175: Isaiah Harris (MCCN) over Justin Brooks (KENNETT) (TF 23-8 6:00) 190: Silas McClain (KENNETT) over Domonique Bryant (MCCN) (Dec 11-9) 215: Conner Tilford (MCCN) over Edward Jones (KENNETT) (Fall 1:33) 285: Kevin Thompson (KENNETT) over Frankie Nutt (MCCN) (Dec 8-6)
NEW MADRID COUNTY CENTRAL — 25
106: Caleb Moore (CENTRLNM) over Hudson Tucker (MCCN) (TF 16-0 4:00) 113: Tharon Harper (CENTRLNM) over Zaven Branch (MCCN) (Fall 2:32)120: Pablo Pastor (MCCN) over Ja‘den Kelso (CENTRLNM) (Fall 1:25) 126: Camryn Freiberg (MCCN) over Jesse Perry (CENTRLNM) (TF 15-0 5:10) 132: Logan Kissiar (MCCN) over Nicholas Evans (CENTRLNM) (Fall 0:53) 138: Cole Hawthorne (MCCN) over (CENTRLNM) (For.) 144: Hunter Hawthorne (MCCN) over Devin Rowe (CENTRLNM) (Fall 1:31) 150: Gavyn Colbert (CENTRLNM) over James Barragan (MCCN) (Dec 9-4) 157: Cade Turner (MCCN) over Christian Williams (CENTRLNM) (Dec 6-0) 165: Bryce McTaggart (MCCN) over Luke Chisenall (CENTRLNM) (Fall 2:18) 175: Connor Henderson (CENTRLNM) over Isaiah Harris (MCCN) (Fall 3:04) 190: Ty Blakey (CENTRLNM) over Domonique Bryant (MCCN) (Fall 0:22) 215: Conner Tilford (MCCN) over (CENTRLNM) (For.) 285: Frankie Nutt (MCCN) over (CENTRLNM) (For.)
