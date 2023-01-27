NEW MADRID — The McCracken County Wrestlers traveled west across the Mississippi River to close out their regular season schedule and tangled with some teams from southeast Missouri on Tuesday, January 24. They competed in a tri-meet at New Madrid County Central High School which also featured Kennett High School. The Mustangs came out on top with a 56-18 victory over Kennett to start and capped the night off with a 49-25 victory over the host Eagles of NMCC. The Mustangs will kick off post-season play this weekend on Saturday, January 28 as they travel to Atherton High School in Louisville for the KYWCA State Dual Championships which will be followed in the coming weeks with the KHSAA Regional, Semi-State & State tournaments for individual wrestling titles.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — 56

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In