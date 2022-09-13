On Monday night, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs clinched the First District. In addition, they earned a berth in the First Region Tournament, defeating the St. Mary Vikings in a doubleheader sweep at Mercy Health Field. The Mustangs earned a 4-0 victory, while the Lady Mustangs finished 9-1.

The night started highly competitive between the Mustangs and Vikings, keeping the score at zero for most of the first half. The scoreless first 30 minutes came due to the footwork and height of senior Daniel Willett and the quick abilities of senior Josh Kuntz. Neither team looked to give up the first goal.

