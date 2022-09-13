On Monday night, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs clinched the First District. In addition, they earned a berth in the First Region Tournament, defeating the St. Mary Vikings in a doubleheader sweep at Mercy Health Field. The Mustangs earned a 4-0 victory, while the Lady Mustangs finished 9-1.
The night started highly competitive between the Mustangs and Vikings, keeping the score at zero for most of the first half. The scoreless first 30 minutes came due to the footwork and height of senior Daniel Willett and the quick abilities of senior Josh Kuntz. Neither team looked to give up the first goal.
However, Kuntz would change the score with eight minutes left to play in the first half of the matchup. The goal came with an assist by junior Nehemiah Ivey to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, senior Jack Housman added another goal with an assist by Johnny Stevens to push the score to 2-0 with two minutes left.
Unlike the first half, the second half did not have a moment wasted, with senior Nathan King scoring with 34 minutes left to play. The score remained 3-0 until the two-minute mark when sophomore Dexter Pacheco sailed one out of reach against St. Mary sophomore Brett Haas.
Pacheco’s goal would be the final blow as the whistle blew to signal the end of the game. With the win, the Mustangs earned the No. 1 seed and a berth to the First District Championship and First Region Tournament.
Housman, Kuntz, Pacheco, and King scored goals in the victory. Stevens, Ivey, and Housman collected an assist.
Junior Grayson Parish and senior Connor Wagner patrolled the goal for McCracken County.
Although St. Mary did not have a single shot in the loss, Haas collected 42 saves and allowed four goals in the Viking loss.
McCracken County 9, St. Mary 1The Reidland Elementary School choir sang the National Anthem between the games, cheering as the P.A. announced each Lady Mustang for the starting lineup.
The game stood at zeros like the boy’s game before until the 27-minute mark when McCracken County made a few changes, bringing in freshman Audrey Estes. Not even a minute after being on the field to play, Estes scored the first goal, giving the Lady Stangs a 1-0 lead over St. Mary.
Two minutes later, sophomore Katelyn Heider joined in the action, slipping the ball out of reach for the St. Mary senior goalkeeper Kaitlynn Burrus. The goal by Heider made it 2-0 with a lot of time left to play.
Like her teammates before her, sophomore Savannah McDowell made it 3-0 with a swift kick into the net with the assist by junior Natalie Cryts.
The Lady Vikings, led by seniors Vanessa Becker and Ansley Eck, continued to battle against the Lady Mustangs even as the clock ticked down, heading into halftime.
However, with seven minutes left, Heider scored her second goal with an assist by Estes to make it 4-0. A minute later, freshman Kiera Tynes made it 5-0 as the Mustang fan section erupted in celebration.
However, Becker shifted the game’s tone for a brief moment with five minutes left before halftime. A goal by Becker made it 5-1, sailing on the opposite side of McCracken County senior goalkeeper Karsyn Allard.
Once the two teams returned from halftime, Estes did not waste time jumping back on the board with her second goal. The goal came with an assist by senior Natalie Taylor to make it 6-1 with 38 minutes left to play.
With multiple Lady Mustangs on hat trick watch, Heider completed the task with her third goal, making it 7-1 over the Vikings.
The lead increased to 8-1 as Tynes scored her second goal with 21 minutes left. The score remained until the eight-minute mark with a goal by Allard from 30 yards away from St. Mary’s goal.
The Lady Mustangs had a total of 41 shots on goal. Allard had one save and Kyleigh Gholson had two.
With the victory, McCracken County’s Lady Mustangs clinched the district as the No. 1 seed and a spot at the First Regional Tournament.
