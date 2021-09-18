The McCracken County Mustangs have been searching for their first win of the 2021 season. On Friday night, the talented powerhouse found it against the visiting Marshall County Marshals at Marquette Stadium, 45-13.
“I thought we played well, and we still found some ways to put ourselves in adversity,” head coach Marc Clark told The Sun. “I thought the kids responded well. We kept telling them, we’re aren’t focused on being 0-1, we’re focused on being 1-0 in the district, and that’s what we did (tonight).”
The Mustangs kicked off the night early with 10:58 left in the first quarter when LeAndre Bolen Jr. blocked a Marshall County (2-3) punt into the end zone for a safety. The 2-0 lead set the tone for the night, giving McCracken (1-4) the momentum to preserve and gain traction.
“I’m proud of their effort (against Marshall). They came out here and fought,” Clark said. “And that’s what I wanted to see.”
The score quickly changed to 9-0 in the Mustangs favor when Isaiah Keys went on an 11-yard run for a touchdown with 8:57 left in the first quarter.
As time ticked away, Marshall County’s Quinn Smith returned the favor by getting his team on the board with a five yard running touchdown to chip away at the McCracken lead. Smith’s touchdown made it 9-6 with the extra point blocked.
“I think we played a lot better (tonight) as a team than we have all season,” senior Jeremiah Hughes said. “And I feel like I’m getting better every week, trying to work even harder.”
With 10:17 left in the second quarter, quarterback Pryor Lamb passed to Zander Mayes for a 26-yard touchdown to increase McCracken’s win probability early. The touchdown by Mayes pushed the score to 17-6, despite Marshall County’s efforts in keeping the roaring Mustang at bay. As halftime approached, Hughes, who dominated through the night, scored a one yard rushing touchdown. The dazzling senior slipped through the cracks of Marshall’s defense just enough to make noise and give McCracken County an 18-point lead. Keys did not let the halftime break slow him down, dashing through the madness of Marshall County for a three yard run to increase McCracken’s lead, 31-6. The domination did not stop as Bolen scooped and scored for a 53-yard fumble return with three minutes left in the third quarter.
There were only 11 minutes left to play as Hughes used his crafty footwork and knowledge of the game to move, running 50-yards for another touchdown on his night. As the Mustang Nation fan section roared in excitement, the touchdown from Hughes made it 45-6.
Moments later in the quarter, Marshall County’s Smith passed to Parker Gibbs for a 23-yard touchdown to chip away at the home team’s profound lead, 45-13. Although the Marshals continued to fight, it was not enough as McCracken earned their first victory of the season on their home turf.
