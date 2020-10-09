Name: Hunter Bradley
School: McCracken County
Position: RB
Class: Senior
Notes: In last Friday's 56-22 win at Daviess County, Bradley exploded for 329 yards rushing on just 21 carries with five touchdowns: a one-yarder, a 54-yarder, a 41-yarder, an 80-yarder and a three-yarder.
Bradley now has 717 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on just 70 carries this season, as well as nine catches for 121 yards and another score.
Other performances in consideration this week came from Crittenden County's Xander Tabor (in a win over Trigg County), Graves County's Clint McKee (in a win over Ohio County) and Paducah Tilghman's Brian Thomas (in a win over Murray).
