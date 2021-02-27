Looking for a bounce-back victory following Thursday’s 24-point loss to Lyon County, the McCracken County boys basketball team got just that Friday at home against Hopkinsville. Spurred by 21 first-half points from junior Ian Hart, the Mustangs controlled the opening two quarters and held on for a 69-62 win.
“When you take a beating like we took to Lyon, you go home, think about what the game was, get to bed early and refocus,” Hart said after the win. “We were real focused today.”
McCracken head coach Burlin Brower said he was proud of how his team responded after Thursday night’s loss in what has been a difficult stretch of schedule.
“If you look at our schedule, you’ll see we didn’t make it out to win 20 games. We made it out to make it tough,” he said. “We got frustrated at times, and you could tell we were fatigued at times where our shots weren’t falling. But our guys had a gutsy performance those last four or five possessions to get stops when we really needed them.”
Hart finished the game with 29 points after scoring just five against Lyon County the night before. Brower praised the junior for his bounce-back effort.
“He struggled last night, and that shows resilience to come right back the next night and really battle,” he said. “It was a really good job out of him to come back and have a huge game tonight.”
Senior Ian McCune added 18 points for the Mustangs (15-5).
“He’s battling some injuries, and this was another gutsy performance out of him,” Brower said of McCune. “He got hurt a little bit there early, and he battled through that.”
Led by McCune and Hart, the Mustangs came out focused and were able to build a double-digit lead. A 3-pointer from McCune put McCracken up by 11 with 21 seconds left in the opening quarter, but Hopkinsville’s Isaiah Manning answered with a layup in the waning seconds to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 25-16 going into the second quarter.
The Mustangs were able to maintain a comfortable advantage throughout the second quarter and led by as many as 13 points. A layup and a dunk on back-to-back possessions from Reece Jesse, however, brought the Tigers (3-3) within five before McCracken sophomore Jack McCune made a layup in the waning seconds of the period to send the Mustangs into halftime leading 42-35.
Hopkinsville continued its comeback in the third quarter, eventually tying the score at 45 with 3:45 left in the period on a layup from Jesse.
A 3-pointer from junior Max Blackwell with 2:38 left in the third quarter was McCracken’s first made field goal since Jack McCune’s layup to end the first half, and it broke that tie score. Hopkinsville’s Arthur McKnight responded with a triple of his own to tie the score at 48.
A pair of free throws from McCracken senior Noah Dumas, who finished with eight points, returned the lead to the Mustangs, and they took a 56-52 edge into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from Hopkinsville’s Jamarcus Burks tied the score at 58 with 5:43 left in the final period, but McCracken responded with a 7-0 run that ended up putting the Mustangs up for good. That run included four points from Hart and three from junior Brant Brower.
The Mustangs were 4-of-7 from the foul line over the final minute but held on for the victory thanks to some solid defensive play that forced the Tigers into 3-point misses on their final three possessions.
“Playing a good team like Hopkinsville with size and speed, I think it really shows that we’re a state-tournament team,” Hart said.
Hopkinsville 16 19 17 10 — 62
McCracken 25 17 14 13 — 69
Hopkinsville leading scorers: Burks 15, Jesse 10, Watts 10.
McCracken leading scorers: Hart 29, I. McCune 18, Dumas 8.
