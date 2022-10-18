The volleyball postseason kicked off on Monday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors, Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado, and St. Mary Lady Vikings fighting for a spot in the regional tournament. With only two teams able to advance, the Lady Mustangs and Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the district championship and regionals.
The first match started with the Lady Mustangs defeating Paducah Tilghman in a 25-5, 25-4, 25-12 sweep.
McCracken County did not waste time in the first set against the Lady Blue Tornado as the reigning champions shined in their head coach Tim Whitis’s last dance this postseason. With dominating kills by the Lady Mustangs, Paducah Tilghman had trouble pulling within range to keep the set from getting out of reach quickly.
During the second set, McCracken County took a significant lead and did not look back, taking advantage of Tilghman’s mishaps. Although the Blue Tornado collected only four points in the set, the young team came together with positivity and teamwork.
In the third set, Paducah Tilghman scored 12 points, a set-high in the match. However, the Lady Mustangs were an unstoppable force to be reckoned with as Coach Whitis brought in younger talent to finish the night off before the team completed the sweep.
Senior Piper Mullinax did what she does best in the victory, leading her team with 21 assists. Fellow seniors Jenna Henshaw, Caroline Sivills, and Ellie Whiteside showed what it means to be a Lady Mustang, leading their team to victory and cheering as the younger members of the group were able to compete in the match as well.
Community Christian Academy 3 (25-12, 25,18, 25-20), St. Mary 0
The Lady Warriors will return to the district championship for the first time since 2017 after sweeping St. Mary, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, punching a ticket to the regional tournament.
Community Christian Academy will make its first regional tournament appearance after the victory under head coach Rhet McMullen and assistant coach Maggie Prewitt.
In the first set, the Lady Warriors, with the help of senior Dailyn Cauley, shined over St. Mary. However, the Lady Vikings kept up with CCA as seniors Claire Haas and Ashley Sullivan left everything they had on the court. Despite the hard work from St. Mary, it was not enough to keep CCA from taking the lead and running with it.
St. Mary made things uncomfortable for the Lady Warriors during the second and third sets, inching closer to a fourth set if the Lady Vikings pulled off a set win. However, with Natalie Truitt and Lauren Fugate, the Community Christian Academy group snagged the sweep over St. Mary, keeping their winning streak since 2013 alive.
The Lady Warriors will meet with McCracken County for the district championship on Tuesday night at McCracken County High School. Then, both the champion and runner-up will head to the regional tournament to meet with the rest of the remaining teams in the local area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.