The volleyball postseason kicked off on Monday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors, Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado, and St. Mary Lady Vikings fighting for a spot in the regional tournament. With only two teams able to advance, the Lady Mustangs and Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the district championship and regionals.

The first match started with the Lady Mustangs defeating Paducah Tilghman in a 25-5, 25-4, 25-12 sweep.

