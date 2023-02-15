The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Murray High Tigers in an action-packed doubleheader for McCracken’s last game in the regular season. The previous meeting between the Mustangs and Tigers ended with Murray heading to the 2022 state tournament. And, like the regional championship, Tuesday ended with a 44-41 victory for the Murray Tigers.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Mustangs took a 77-28 win over the Lady Tigers, giving McCracken County their sixth consecutive win over Murray since 2019, with Mikee Buchanan and Destiny Thomas controlling the court.
MURRAY 44, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 41With the postseason approaching next week, both McCracken County and Murray are the No. 1 seeds in their respective districts. In the second game of the Valentine’s Day doubleheader, the Tigers came out on top with a 44-41 win over the Mustangs, with Grant Whitaker leading his team to victory.
The difference maker in the contest was the second half when the Mustangs were held to three points in the third quarter. The missed opportunities later haunted McCracken County, who put up 13 points in the last two quarters compared to Murray’s 22 points.
Although Whitaker and the Tigers finished victorious, McCracken County senior Carson Purvis led all scorers with a game-high 19 points. Purvis led the contest with an explosive first half, collecting 13 points between the first and second quarters.
The first quarter was a chess match between two robust programs, one looking to return to Rupp in a few weeks and the other looking to reclaim the First Region. Unfortunately for the Mustangs they lost a crucial piece in the starting five early, with Connor Miller exiting due to an injury, leaving him limping off the court.
McCracken called for a timeout with 2:13 left in the first quarter, trailing by five points as Whitaker had tallied six points earlier. However, the Mustangs erased Murray’s lead with a buzzer-beating field goal from Ian Hart to end the quarter drawn at 11s.
The Mustangs controlled the court during the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers by seven points. Purvis’s perfectly executed back-to-back 3-point field goals kept McCracken ahead going into halftime with a 28-22 lead. But much like Saturday’s loss, the third quarter was when McCracken County’s opponent surged.
With 1:27 left in the third quarter, Murray took a 31-30 lead over McCracken County. Whitaker and the Tigers pushed to a 33-30 lead before Jack McCune tied it back at 33. The back-and-forth commotion continued until Purvis posted two with an additional shot at the charity stripe, allowing McCracken to take a 36-35 lead. However, offense from the Mustangs struggled to keep the lead as Murray’s Drew May and Collin Wilson took full advantage.
Timeouts were firing off both sides of the bench with less than a minute left to play and Murray leading 42-41. The final timeout came with 5.5 left as the Tigers had a 44-41 advantage, with McCracken County having possession. However, McCune missed the 3-point field goal, and Jonathan Venable snagged the ball, missing the final shot as the buzzer sounded off.
May led all Tigers with 17 points, and Whitaker finished behind with 16 points in the victory.
McCracken County will host the Second District Tournament next Monday with a district matchup against the Community Christian Academy Warriors. Murray will host Carlisle County on Thursday in their final regular season game.
MCCRACKEN CO — 11 17 3 10 — 41
MURRAY: D. May 17, G. Whitaker 16, C. Wilson 7, Z. Carman 4. FIELD GOALS: 15 (G. Whitaker 8, D. May 4, Z. Carman 2, C. Wilson). 3-POINTERS: 4 (D. May 3, C. Wilson). FREE THROWS: 2/3. RECORD: 18-8.
MCCRACKEN CO: C. Purvis 19, I. Hart 10, J. McCune 10, J. Bradley 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (I. Hart 5, J. McCune 4, C. Purvis 3, J. Bradley). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Purvis 4). FREE THROWS: 3/5. RECORD: 24-5.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 77, MURRAY 28In the first game of the Valentine’s Day doubleheader, the Lady Mustangs came out of the gate with a 5-0 run in the first two minutes of the contest, all five points coming from junior Mikee Buchanan. With Buchanan’s explosive offense, she led all scorers with a game-high 22 points in the 77-28 victory for McCracken County.
Destiny Thomas finished behind Buchanan in scoring and had the second-best point total with 20 in the win.
The first quarter belonged to the Lady Mustangs, who posted 33 points, outscoring the Lady Tigers by 24 points. Thomas and Buchanan collected a combined 26 points, holding the Lady Tigers to nine points. Reese Downey, Alyssa Daughrity, and Kaydence Kindle scored for Murray, seven of the nine coming from the free-throw line.
McCracken County added 24 more points in the second quarter, with baskets coming from Buchanan, Thomas, Caroline Sivills, Briley Benton, Jayden Skaggs, and Claire Johnson. Sivills and Benton had a pair of 3-pointers, while Johnson and Thomas took trips to the line. Murray’s six points came from Kindle and Daughrity.
The second half of the contest brought in the running clock during the third quarter as McCracken County pushed their lead to 70-23 over the Lady Tigers. Despite attempts from Murray, the Lady Tigers needed help to break through the stoic defense of McCracken County.
Jordan Bufford, Skaggs, and Kendall Redd tallied seven points in the fourth quarter for McCracken. Murray found themselves at the free throw line three times during the final quarter, going 3-for-6 with Madeline Howell and Kendyll English’s trips to the charity stripe.
The Lady Mustangs will host the Second District tournament on Monday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena against the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors. Murray will host Carlisle County on Thursday night in the final regular season contest.
MCCRACKEN CO 33 24 13 7 — 77
MURRAY: A. Daughrity 11, K. English 7, M. Smith 5, K. Kindle 4, M. Howell 1. FIELD GOALS: 8 (A. Daughrity 4, K. English 2, K. Kindle, M. Smith). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 12/18. RECORD: 10-16.
MCCRACKEN CO: M. Buchanan 22, D. Thomas 20, C. Sivills 11, C. Johnson 7, B. Benton 6, J. Skaggs 4, K. Redd 3, J. Bufford 2, R. Hill 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (M. Buchanan 8, D. Thomas 6, C. Sivills 4, J. Skaggs 2, C. Johnson 2, J. Bufford, R. Hill). 3-POINTERS: 8 (M. Buchanan 2, D. Thomas 2, B. Benton 2, C. Sivills, K. Redd). FREE THROWS: 5/7. RECORD: 27-2.
