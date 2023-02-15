The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Murray High Tigers in an action-packed doubleheader for McCracken’s last game in the regular season. The previous meeting between the Mustangs and Tigers ended with Murray heading to the 2022 state tournament. And, like the regional championship, Tuesday ended with a 44-41 victory for the Murray Tigers.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Mustangs took a 77-28 win over the Lady Tigers, giving McCracken County their sixth consecutive win over Murray since 2019, with Mikee Buchanan and Destiny Thomas controlling the court.

