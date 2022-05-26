The last time McCracken County and Marshall County’s baseball programs met in regional tournament play, the teams had to wait four hours due to an inclement weather delay. This season, the two programs will have to wait until Thursday night to compete, each looking for their ticket to the 2022 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
In 2017, the two teams went head-to-head for the regional title. In that final game, the Mustangs punched their ticket to state by defeating the Marshals, 8-5.
The two teams met twice during regular season play this season, with the Mustangs defeating the Marshals in both contests. The first game ended with a 7-2 victory at Edward Jones Field, and the second game finished despite an hour-long rain delay, 10-1 at Marshall County’s field.
Under the guidance of head coach Zach Hobbs, the Mustangs are 32-6 going into the regional championship game after defeating Hickman County (8-0) and Calloway County (10-4) to advance. McCracken County will go into the game looking for their eighth regional title in eight seasons.
As of May 17, McCracken County sat at No. 1 in the Prep Baseball Report/KHSBCA Power 25, sitting above Trinity and St. Xavier.
For the Marshals, head coach Tyler O’Daniel will look to guide his team to their first regional title since 2009. The Marshall County program currently sits with a 21-14 record going into the championship after defeating Paducah Tilghman (6-1) and Graves County (3-0) to advance.
Team offensive leaders for McCracken County are seniors Jack Bennett and Cooper Ford, junior Nate Lang, and sophomores Eli James and Miller Green.
Per KHSAA, McCracken’s Bennett, who won Region 1 Player of the Year, is currently ranked at No. 25 in Kentucky for home runs, with seven in 105 at-bats and 38 games. He is also ranked at No. 24 in hits (49), No. 17 in triples (five), No. 6 in walks (33), No. 32 in slugging percentage (0.838), and No. 8 in earned run average (0.68 in 51.1 innings).
Lang sits at No. 23 in triples for Kentucky (five) and No. 49 in runs batted in (39).
Sophomore Caleb Ehling has made his way into the Top 50 for saves on the mound. Ehling is currently ranked at No. 21 with three saves in 11 games.
The Mustangs have been listed in the following Top 50 categories per KHSAA: No. 45 in team batting average (0.322) in 1,048 at-bats, No. 36 in team runs (252), No. 6 in team hits (339), No. 27 in team doubles (59), No. 2 in team triples (22), No. 26 in team home runs (16), No. 30 in team RBIs (215), No. 5 in team ERA (1.75) in 263.1 innings pitched with 66 earned runs and 93 runs, and No. 2 in team strikeout leaders (314).
Team offensive leaders for Marshall County are seniors Evan Oakley and Conner Mannon, juniors Chase Hayden and Ethan Landis, and freshman Alex Staples.
Per KHSAA, Oakley sits at No. 21 in walks (29), No. 18 in ERA (0.99 in 71 innings), No. 5 in strikeouts (113), No. 8 in wins (8-2), and No. 4 in innings pitched.
KHSAA ranks the Marshals at No. 31 in team ERA (2.74) and No. 4 in team strikeouts on the mound (303).
The winner of the regional championship game will advance to the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament, facing the winner of Region 14 on June 3 at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.
