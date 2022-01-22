District opponents McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman met on the basketball court on Friday night and brought half the county with them. The Blue Tornado played host to the Mustangs in an epic night of basketball that might not have put up a lot of points, but the shots that did fall were big. It came down to the last minute of play and the Mustangs came and left victorious with a 43-38 win.
Neither team had great offensive nights. The Blue Tornado had their fair share of wild layups and deep prayers; while the Mustangs had multiple shots blocked and had a hard time getting shots to fall until late.
Early in the game the Blue Tornado found themselves up 10-4 thanks to tenacious defense both in the full court and in the paint. Sophomore Connor Miller would end the quarter with a deep three that would cut the deficit to 13-9.
“That game was a very physical and rough game and it was called evenly both ways,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “It says a lot about our kids will to win. Even when things weren’t going our way it just seemed like we found a way to get a big bucket and make some shots when we really needed it.”
It wouldn’t be until the second half of play that those shots would start to fall. There wasn’t much success on offense for either team in the second quarter going from 13-9, to 19-13.
The third quarter would be where the Mustangs started to come alive, outscoring their opponent 15-7 in the third quarter. As McCracken started to find their rhythm, the intensity on the court also increased. It would be a roller coaster of play the rest of the way as the lead bounced back and forth between the Mustangs and Blue Tornado several times.
Heading into the final eight minutes of play McCracken County held a 30-26 lead which got flipped on its head at the 5:25 mark when Tilghman gained a 34-30 lead.
“I thought Tilghman was really good tonight, they gave us everything we wanted, but you don’t win as many games as we have without being willing to lay down and take some punches,” Brower said.
With just 1:35 left to play, the game was all tied up 37-37 but big plays by Jack McCune and Brant Brower to force their way to the free throw line would make the difference and give the Mustangs the lead and ultimately the win. McCune led all scorers with 21 points, 10 in the final quarter. Miller had eight points and Brower added seven.
On the Tilghman side of the ball, Mian Shaw led the Blue Tornado with 14 points; Jequan Warren added 11 and Landon Fitzgerald had 10.
The rematch between these two will take place on Feb. 4 at McCracken County, but until then there is still plenty of basketball to play. The Mustangs will host Henderson County on Saturday, Jan. 22 followed by St. Mary on Jan 25. Tilghman will play Ohio County on Saturday and host Murray on Jan. 24.
McCracken County advances to 14-1 and Tilghman holds an 11-5 record.
McCracken County 9 13 28–43
Paducah Tilghman 13 19 26–38
Lady Mustangs continue to show top talent in 68-29 win
Earlier in the night the Lady Mustangs took care of business, beating the Lady Blue Tornado 68-29. McCracken County had just come off a big win against a top ranked Tennessee team where they pulled it off with a big run in the final quarter, winning 58-46.
Despite the back-to-back and long road trip the night before, the Lady Mustangs seemed calm, cool and collected in Friday night’s win against their cross county rival.
They got to work early with a 5-0 run which quickly built up to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Claire Johnson led all scorers with 20 points after dropping 15 the night before. She was joined by Destiny Thomas and Caroline Sivills in the double-digit scoring club with 12 and 10 points respectively.
“Toughness, perseverance, grittiness,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said on the traits that his team has. “Our kids our playing with a lot of pride in our school, it was a big time win tonight almost 24 hours later and they played well.”
The Lady Mustangs scored 33 points in the second quarter of play, while holding their opponent to just nine points, building to a 48-13 lead going into the half. The well-known, hard to beat Mustang defense did what they expected to do and held the Lady Blue Tornado to single-digits in all four quarters.
Diamond Gray led Tilghman with nine points followed by Kiarri Jackson who added seven.
Up next for the Lady Blue Tornado will be a trip to Calloway County on Jan. 25 followed by a home game against McCracken County on Jan. 28. For the Lady Mustangs, they will play Madisonville-North Hopkins on Jan. 25 as part of a seven game road trip. Their next home game will be against Paducah Tilghman on Feb. 4.
McCracken County 15 28 62–68
Paducah Tilghman 4 13 20–29
