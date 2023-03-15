The rivalry between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman runs deep and doesn’t stop on the football field or basketball court. When the two schools meet on the tennis courts the competition is just as intense and that was true on Tuesday afternoon.
Tilghman hosted McCracken for the match and the Mustangs walked away with the overwhelming victory, winning 14 of the 18 singles and doubles contests.
BOYS SINGLES:
Whitson McNeill (PT) 8, Haden Scruggs (MC) 4
Cameron Wright (PT) 8, Aaron Lundberg (MC) 1
Alex McMillan (PT) 9, Emmanuel Puertollano (MC) 7
Om Patel (MC) 9, Banks Lafont (PT) 8
Luke Braboy (MC) 8, Wilson Brown (PT) 2
Hayden Taylor (MC) 8, Leyton Morris 6
GIRLS SINGLES:
Sophie Hollowell (MC) 8, Abby Brown (PT) 1
Pratha Patel (MC) 8, Meghan Gruber (PT) 1
Cassidy Parker (MC) 8, Maddie Duwe (PT) 2
Alex Anderson (PT) 8, Alexis Poore (MC) 6
Mary Claire Kemp (MC) 8, Addison Winklepleck (PT) 3
Amelia Lundberg (MC) 8, Christian Anderson (PT) 2
BOYS DOUBLES:
McIntosh/Crabtree 8, McNeill/Wright 6
Puertollano/Patel 8, McMillan/Lafont 2
Taylor/Braboy 8, Brown/Waller 1
GIRLS DOUBLES:
Hollowell/Patel 8, Gruber/Duwe 1
Poore/Parker 8, Brown/A. Anderson 4
Kemp/Puertollano 8, Winklepleck/C. Anderson 6
