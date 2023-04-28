With the advantage of an indoor facility, the McCracken County tennis program hosted their crosstown opponents Paducah Tilghman on Thursday afternoon. This was the second meeting between the two teams with postseason play right around the corner.
Must like their first contest, the Mustangs boys’ and girls’ programs dominated. The Lady Mustangs swept a 9-0 performance over the Lady Blue Tornado and the Mustangs controlled a 7-2 victory over the Blue Tornado.
Sophie Hollowell (MC) 8 v Abby Brown (PT) 1
Lilli Smith (MC) 8 v Meghan Gruber (PT) 1
Pratha Patel (MC) 8 v Maddie Duwe (PT) 1
Cassidy Parker (MC) 8 v Alex Anderson (PT) 1
Amelie Lundberg (MC) 8, Christian Anderson (PT) 0
Smith/Patel (MC) 8 v Gruber/Duwe (PT) 3
Parker/Poore (MC) 8 v Anderson/Anderson (PT) 0
Lundberg/Puertollano (MC) 8 v Lebuhn/Sherril (PT) 0
Whitson McNeill (PT) 8 v Connor McIntosh (MC) 6
Cameron Wright (PT) 8 v Haden Scruggs (MC) 2
Hutch Crabtree (MC) 8 v Alex McMillan (PT) 1
Aaron Lundberg (MC) 8 v Banks LaFont (PT) 2
Noel Puertollano (MC) 8 v Wilson Brown (PT) 0
Om Patel (MC) 8 v Leyton Morris (PT) 2
McIntosh/Crabtree (MC) 9 v McNeill/Wright (PT) 7
Puertollano/Patel (MC) 8 v McMillan/Waller (PT) 2
Scruggs/Lundberg (MC) 8 v LaFont/Morris (PT) 1
McCracken County has four matches left before the First Region tournament takes place May 15-19 and Paducah Tilghman has three matches left to play before the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.