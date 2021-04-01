LEXINGTON — The McCracken County boys basketball team is now just one win away from the Final Four.
Playing Bullitt East in Thursday’s KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, the Mustangs led for just over 29 of the 32 minutes en route to a 68-56 victory that advanced them to Friday’s state quarterfinals to face Highlands at 7 p.m.
After missing out on playing in last year’s Sweet 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mustangs (23-6) were motivated all season to qualify for a return trip to Lexington in 2021. With that trip secured, they played like a veteran group that had been on the big stage before. They trailed 4-0 early but followed with an 8-0 run that ended up giving them the lead for good.
“We jumped out to a good start, and that was big,” Mustangs head coach Burlin Brower said. “Any time you get up here and get off to a good start, that’s probably one of the most important things, because you don’t want to have to play from behind.”
Senior Noah Dumas and junior Ian Hart finished with 14 points apiece to lead the Mustangs, while junior Max Blackwell provided a big boost off the bench with 13. Senior Ian McCune rounded out McCracken’s quartet of double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Those 13 points marked a season-high for Blackwell, who was 3-for-4 from 3-point range. He said his performance was simply the result of his coaches and teammates placing confidence in him.
“My coaches and all my teammates had my back the whole way,” he said. “They just told me to go in there and do what I do, so I give all thanks to them.”
Dumas enjoyed watching Blackwell make such a big impact in the game.
“It’s an amazing feeling seeing a guy come off the bench who could be a possible starter come in and make big shots,” he said.
The performance came as no surprise to his coach, though.
“Max has been playing really good here lately,” Brower said. “It didn’t surprise me one bit with the way he’s been playing.”
Blackwell ended the first quarter with a floater that sent McCracken into the second up 15-11. The 8-0 run that followed the 4-0 deficit came courtesy of four points from Dumas and two each from McCune and Hart.
“After the first minute or so, it seemed liked we calmed down,” Brower said. “I think our seniors going and getting a couple easy buckets early was big. We have some guys who hadn’t played a lot of varsity ball coming into this year, and I feel like our seniors do a really good job of making those guys feel comfortable.”
Bullitt East (15-9) was able to pull back within two, 24-22, with just under three minutes left in the second quarter, but Blackwell teamed with Dumas and sophomore Jack McCune for an 11-0 run to end the Chargers’ surge. Blackwell drained back-to-back 3-pointers, and McCune added a triple of his own before Dumas closed the half with a tough runner from the foul line that banked in ahead of the buzzer to send McCracken into the intermission leading 35-22.
Brower praised Dumas for assisting on some of those key baskets.
“If he has a good defender on him, and we feel like we have mismatches, Noah is really good about finding the right guy. He’s been with me for a long time, and he knows how to run a true point guard,” he said. “He found Blackwell a couple times before halftime and made a nice bank shot to end the half. There’s a lot of unselfishness on this team.”
Dumas said, for him, it’s all about making the winning plays.
“I couldn’t really get a good shot off, so I attacked and hit the open guy every time I could,” he said. “I’d rather win than score 30 (points), so that’s how I like to play.”
McCracken’s defense, which forced 15 Bullitt East turnovers that led to 17 Mustang points, flustered the Chargers at times throughout the first half. But Bullitt East proved to be no easy out, scoring 20 third-quarter points after putting up 22 in the opening half. The Chargers ended the third period with a layup from senior Collin Powell and a 3-pointer from sophomore Camron Brogan to cut their deficit to seven, 49-42, going into the fourth.
Bullitt East clawed back to within three, 51-48, on a shot from senior Will Blanford with 5:49 left, but the Mustangs didn’t crumble under the late-game pressure. Hart hit a corner 3-pointer to help extend the lead back out, and McCracken later put together a 10-0 run that closed things out.
Dumas and junior Cason Tilford were each 3-for-4 from the foul line in that spurt, which also included four points from Hart. Thanks to that run, the Mustangs were able to turn a five-point lead into 15 over a span of less than two minutes. An and-1 from Powell with 36 seconds left proved too little too late for the Chargers.
Powell was a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line in the game as part of his team-high 22 points, and Brogan added 13 points. McCracken limited junior Tucker Blanford, who entered averaging 16.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, to eight points and seven rebounds.
Next up for McCracken is a quarterfinal meeting with Highlands, which boasts four double-figure scorers led by senior Sam Vinson (22.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game). The Bluebirds (27-4) are shooting 54.3% from the field overall, including 43.5% from 3-point range, and are coming off an 88-60 victory over Muhlenberg County.
“We have to figure out a way to stay out on their shooters but also be able to keep them from getting to the front of the rim. We haven’t had much time to watch tape on them, but those guys can score in bunches,” Brower said of facing Highlands. “We’re going to enjoy this (win) for a little while, and then the coaching staff will sit down and start trying to figure out a way to win the next game.”
McCRACKEN CO. 68, BULLITT EAST 56
McCRACKEN CO. (68) — Dumas 5-9 3-4 14, Tilford 0-2 5-6 5, Hart 6-12 0-1 14, Brower 3-5 0-0 7, I. McCune 5-12 0-0 10, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwell 5-7 0-0 13, Purvis 0-0 0-0 0, J. McCune 2-2 0-2 5, Etherton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 8-13 68.
BULLITT EAST (56) — Pruitt 2-5 0-0 5, Brogan 5-10 1-1 13, Powell 6-13 7-7 22, W. Blanford 2-5 0-1 4, T. Blanford 3-9 2-2 8, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 0-1 2-2 2, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Egan 0-0 0-0 0, Pickett 0-0 0-0 0, Haddaway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 12-13 56.
McCracken Co. 15 20 14 19 — 68
Bullitt East 11 11 20 14 — 56
3-Point Goals—McCracken Co. 8-19 (Blackwell 3-4, Hart 2-5, J. McCune 1-1, Dumas 1-2, Brower 1-3, Tilford 0-2, I. McCune 0-2), Bullitt East 6-19 (Powell 3-8, Brogan 2-3, Pruitt 1-2, T. Blanford 0-1, Davenport 0-1, W. Blanford 0-2, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—McCracken Co. 24 (Hart 7), Bullitt East 30 (T. Blanford 7). Assists—McCracken Co. 14 (Tilford 5), Bullitt East 11 (Pruitt, Brogan, Davenport 3). Total Fouls—McCracken Co. 13, Bullitt East 17. A—3,057.
