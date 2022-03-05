MURRAY — What McCracken County has been working towards all season is one step closer to paying off.
The Mustangs beat the Mayfield Cardinals in the boys semifinal game 58-32 at the CFSB Center on Friday evening.
This will be the fifth year in a row that the Mustangs have competed in the First Region Championship game.
“It’s easy to get to the mountain top but it’s hard to stay there,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “I’ve been really proud of our guys, I’ve thought in the regional tournament we’ve gotten really focused with some of our assistant coaches doing a really good job at getting us prepared.”
The game got underway as usual, both teams scored a bucket and just over under two minutes had ticked away before players and referees realized something wasn’t quite right.
That something was the crucial fact that they had played the first two minutes of the game with a women’s ball.
Time was stopped as officials went in search of a ball to get the game back underway.
It was a close ball game throughout the first four minutes of play as the scored stayed within just a 1-2 point deficit. Brant Brower hustled for the first six points for the Mustangs in route to a 14-point night. The first eight minutes closed out and McCracken had built up a healthy 12-5 lead.
McCracken would push a deep run between the first and second quarter, going on a 10-0 run from the 3:05 mark in the first quart to the 5:55 mark in the second.
Brajone Dabney stopped the bleeding for Mayfield with a layup to get the Cardinals rolling again on offense.
The Mustangs kept their momentum high though, outscoring the Cardinals 16-10 in the second quarter to head into the locker room with a 28-15 lead.
The dominance would continue for the Mustangs, especially for Jack McCune. He would go on to score 18 points and haul in six rebounds to lead his team to victory. It seemed like anytime the ball was in McCune’s hands he would score or would get his own rebound and put it back up and in.
“We have a lot of players around getting the ball inside and letting me do what I do,” Jack McCune said.
And letting him do what he does best paid off big in the end for the Mustangs. McCracken would end the third quarter allowing just six points while putting up 15 of their own to make it 43-21 heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals found themselves in foul trouble late in the game, putting the in the double bonus for the last three and a half minutes of the game.
A technical foul on the Cardinals would keep the Mustangs and their fans energized as the clock ticked away and bench players were able to get into the game for some minutes.
The closest competition came in the last eight minutes of play with a 15-11 score but the effort was too little too late as the Mustangs would close out the game 58-32.
McCracken County was led by the 18 points from McCune, Brower would add 14 and Carson Purvis put up 10. Max Blackwell added six, Cason Tilford had four and Conner Miller, Quinterious Bailey and Landon Lowell all had two.
Mayfield was led by Dabney who had six along with Sam Stone. Nolan Fulton had five with Demarco Gammons. Brayden Pate and Owen Webb both had three and Jonah Watson and Novi Barnes followed up with two points each.
McCracken County will play for the championship title on Saturday and 4 p.m. in the CFSB Center.
