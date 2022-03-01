The first night of the boys First Region basketball tournament featured the McCracken County Mustangs and Fulton County Pilots facing off. Getting to this point the Pilots out played the Carlisle County Comets to become the First District Champions while the Mustangs fell short to the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in the Second Region Tournament.
McCracken County looked to bounce back from that loss and did so in a big way, with a locked in defense and points from a plethora of players, to come up with a 57-26 win over Fulton County.
Within a matter of just a few possessions it was obvious that the Mustangs were going to give it everything they’ve got to remind everyone why they have the best record in the First Region. Their defense forced several turnovers shortly after tip off to jump to a 7-0 lead at the 6:25 mark. Several long balls by Carson Purvis, Max Blackwell and Brant Brower helped push that lead to 15-0 before the Pilots were able to make their first bucket.
It was Willie Campbell who was able to get the Pilots on the board with a layup with a minute left in the first quarter. The first eight minutes ticked away and the Mustangs led 15-2.
“Anytime you play in the post season you have to wonder if you’re going to come out ready to play, if you’re going to be nervous and if you’re going to make shots,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “But I thought we come out real focused, we’ve been really focused the last five days of practice and they’ve just been locked in.”
And locked in they stayed going into the second quarter, keeping their opponents from getting looks at the basket, let alone points on the board.
The fast paced style of play kept the Pilots playing catch up ball just trying to keep up early on. It wasn’t until the 1:45 mark of the second quarter that Chade Everrett kissed another one off the glass for a layup. Not long after Jaylen Esters was found going back door where he was able to sneak in a layup to close out the half 41-6.
The second half would be much more productive for the Pilots, scoring 10 points in each of the eight minute stretches despite the running clock speeding the game up. But the late start for the Pilots wouldn’t be enough to close out the gap and get close to the Mustangs.
McCracken was able to substitute players freely in the second half, giving younger guys a chance to get post season minutes and put points on the board.
A total of 11 Mustangs put points on the board for the team’s 57-point performance, with Jack McCune leading the way with 11 points. Brower followed with 10 points, Purvis had nine, Cason Tilford added six, Jack Bradey and Blackwell each had five, Landon Lovell added three, while Jordan Bridges, Connor Miller, Jonathan Venable and Grayson Parish all had two points.
For the Pilots it was Dakyran Gossett leading the way with eight points, Campbell added seven; Omarion Pierce had five, while Jamarius Brown, Everett and Esters all added two.
The win for McCracken County means they will play Mayfield on Friday at 6 p.m. in the CFSB Center.
