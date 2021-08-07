There will be new, yet familiar faces on the McCracken County football sidelines this season. With the exciting new additions of Jonathan Smith and Coby Lewis, the Mustangs are ready to tackle the 2021 season.
“I think anytime you can get multiple guys out there who have things they’ve done in their programs that can help us be successful, that’s what we are looking for,” head coach Marc Clark told The Sun. “There are a lot smarter guys out there than me, so I will be leaning on those guys a lot for various situations that come up during the season.”
Both new assistants have recent head coaching experience. Smith resigned as Paducah Tilghman’s head coach in January after three seasons. Lewis stepped down in March 2020 after nine seasons as the head man at Trigg County.
Clark says he is excited for the two to join the McCracken staff, adding different experience levels to Mustang Nation.
“I know they’re excited to be a part of our program,” Clark said. “And hopefully, they can help us continue to build on our successes.”
Smith is adjusting well to his new home after calling the Blue Tornado family since 2006. Two weeks before the 2018 season, he became the PTHS head coach after Steve Duncan stepped down due to health issues.
During his tenure at Paducah Tilghman, the Blue Tornado went 22-11 and won at least one playoff game each season under his guidance. He also led PTHS to the state quarterfinals during the 2019 season.
“Anytime you spend as many years at a school as I did in various roles, a transition to another place gives you mixed emotions,” Smith said. “I’m proud to be welcomed the way I have into Mustang Nation, and I am excited about the opportunities we have this upcoming season and the role I have.”
After leaving Trigg, Lewis became the defense and special teams coach at Hopkinsville for the 2020 fall season. Under Lewis, Trigg was 45-53 in nine seasons. During his last season with the Wildcats, the team went 6-5.
“I have always had the utmost respect for Coach Clark and the way he runs his program. I love the work ethic of the kids and the program,” Lewis said. “I am very excited to see what we can accomplish this season. Everyone has been very helpful and welcoming. They have made the transition very easy. (I’m) overly excited for this opportunity.”
Lewis served as an assistant football coach for Trigg County and Madisonville before gaining the head coach title in 2011.
McCracken County went 6-3 last season, reaching the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Mustangs will open the 2021 season at home against Paducah Tilghman on Aug. 21.
