The Mustangs & Lady Mustangs had a busy day at the Ft. Campbell JV & Girls Tournament on Wed. 12/28. The following wrestlers were Place-Winners & Scorers for the team...
165 — Jacob Copeland 2nd Place; 132 — Logan Kissiar 3rd Place; 138 — Cole Hawthorne 3rd Place; 165 — Isaiah Harris 3rd Place; 100 — Ariel Workman 4th Place; 106 — Braedyn Noland 4th Place; 126 — Camryn Freiberg 4th Place; 132 — Jeremy Henry 4th Place; 138 — Nash Smallwood 5th Place; 120 — Emma Drake 6th Place; 138 — Benjamin Kale 6th Place; 145 — Abby Ellis 6th Place
