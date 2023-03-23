On Wednesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field to host the visiting Henderson County Colonels. With the trio of Daniel Higdon, Seth Harris, and Miller Green, the Mustangs no-hit the visiting Colonels in an 8-1 victory.

The rescheduled matchup between the First and Second Region teams kicked off with senior Higdon on the bump for McCracken County. Higdon earned the Mustang win, throwing three innings of work, allowing one run (earned), walking four, and striking out seven out of 13 batters.

