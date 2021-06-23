Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gywnn once said, “Remember these two things: Play hard and have fun.” Gwynn’s statement remained true for the McCracken County baseball team through all 41 games this season.
Only one high school baseball team in the state of Kentucky can end its season with a win, and although the Mustangs finished as the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament runner-up, the season will be one many remember for the rest of their lives.
“We don’t leave a lot of things unsaid in our program, and I think that’s good and bad, but the kids know where they stand, and we know where we stand with them,” head coach Zach Hobbs told The Sun. “This is something I tell them all the time, but I’m so proud of them. I love these guys.”
While Hobbs became head coach of the McCracken County Mustangs in 2020, he did not have the opportunity to coach them in games until this season, with nine seniors on his roster.
“For me, the seniors are going to have a special place because of the resiliency, the way they fought,” Hobbs said. “This was technically my second year as a head coach, but this is the first group of seniors that I got to coach games with as the head coach of McCracken.”
Finishing with a 35-6 record, the Mustangs ranked No. 5 in the state in batting average (.364), No. 2 in runs (395), No. 2 in hits (416), No. 4 in doubles (79), No. 10 in home runs (22), No. 2 in RBIs (341) and No. 7 in strikeout leaders (307).
“They were very good leaders, they came to work every day, and they were unbelievable mentors for the younger ones,” Hobbs said. “I haven’t talked to them about this, but they showed the younger kids in our program how to do things correctly and what the expectations are for McCracken County baseball as far as personal responsibilities to yourself, to the program and in school.”
As Hobbs said, the seniors were there from start to finish, leading the younger and future stars of McCracken County baseball along the way. Josh Tucker, a PO (pitcher-only) for the Mustangs, took that role seriously as he took freshman hurler Ross Aldridge under his wing.
“I thought the season went good for us,” Tucker said. “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but we worked hard to get to the position we were in. Throughout the season, the guys fought in all kinds of situations. When we needed a big hit, someone was there to get it. When we needed someone to come in relief and finish out an inning, there was always someone ready for it.”
Throughout the season, Tucker was often found with Aldridge during the younger pitcher’s starts. Cheering from the dugout, giving him pep talks between innings and making sure his teammate kept himself grounded in high-intensity moments.
“Overall, I was super proud of the guys,” Tucker said. “And how we battled it out to the end.”
Tucker will continue to shine on the mound at the next level, heading to Kentucky Wesleyan in the fall to continue his successful career in baseball.
Like Tucker mentioned, the season had its fair share of moments when the team came in clutch for the Stangs during the regular season. From Jack Bennett’s walk-off hit against Hopkinsville, Aldridge’s no-hitter in Henderson County, to Rivers Moffatt’s walk-off against Paducah Tilghman in the 12th inning.
“To be short, it was the best year of baseball in my life,” Moffatt said. “The environment was always so fun. Playing the best game in the world with my best friends, the awesome coaches, and with the team chemistry we all had, was the best feeling in my life.”
After the season’s final game, Moffatt shared a moment with his younger brother, Scout, a freshman this year. Like his two brothers before him, Scout will continue the Moffatt legacy as a McCracken County Mustang next season.
“It truly was a year to never forget,” Moffatt said. “It has a special place in my heart forever.”
While Moffatt will never forget his senior season, he will play baseball at the college level and continue making memories to last a lifetime, heading to Bethel in the fall.
In postseason play, the team remained focused. Even when they were down by a few runs, the Mustangs retaliated in many instances from Bennett’s two-run home run and Braden Vinyard’s epic walk-off against Bowling Green to Ben Higdon’s grand slam against No. 2 Danville in the state semifinals.
“I think we had a phenomenal season. I think our team was very special because of the bond we had with each other,” Vinyard said. “We’ve known most of each other since we were 5 and had no quit in ourselves. Multiple games where we were down, we’d always find a way to come back and give it the best we had. I think we had a lot of talent as well. But our coaching is great, and they teach us how to play the right way.”
Vinyard’s walk-off in the sub-state game at Western Kentucky University on June 12 set the tone for the rest of the state tournament. The 5-4 victory showed that even when the Mustangs were down, they were never out.
Vinyard will head to Volunteer State College in the fall, continuing his career.
The chemistry for the team on and off the baseball diamond did not go unnoticed by family members, friends and casual spectators that came in contact with the Mustangs. For the members of the team, they were not just teammates. They were and are still brothers until the very end.
“It was just a great season. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year with the amazing group of guys,” Higdon said. “We came up a little short, but one day, we’ll all look back and be proud. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of coaches and guys. It was four amazing years. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Like Moffatt, Higdon also shared a moment with his younger brother, Daniel, after the final game in Lexington.
While Ben Higdon will head to Memphis in the fall, Daniel will start his junior year at McCracken and continue representing the Higdon name on the field.
After all, Daniel quickly greeted Ben after the older Higdon had struck out one of Danville’s top hitters in the 15-10 game on June 18. The two were easily spotted outside of the dugout, with Daniel hyping his brother between innings.
“This season was an amazing year just to be able to play with my brothers for one last season,” Brandon Dodd said. “It was an incredible run and couldn’t have asked any more than that. This year was especially important to me to play for the seniors that didn’t have the chance to play during their senior season during COVID-19, and I wanted to make a run for them.”
For those varsity players who lost out on a season due to the global pandemic, it pushed them to not only fight until the end for themselves and their program — they did it for their former teammates who did not get the chance.
“I would say Coach Hobbs has done a wonderful job this season along with all the assistant coaches,” Dodd said. “Pushing all of us players on our craft but most importantly as young men and I couldn’t be more thankful. I have been truly blessed to be a part of an amazing program but most importantly an amazing group of guys.”
In the fall, Dodd will head to Dyersburg State, taking his baseball career to the next level to be an asset for the Eagles with his natural offensive abilities.
Since the beginning of McCracken County baseball, the team has gone 31-9 in 2014, 33-3 in 2015, 37-6 in 2016, 34-6 in 2017, 34-9 in 2018 and 33-8 in 2019. With 237 wins and only 47 losses, the Mustangs have collected seven district and regional titles with two state runner-up finishes from five straight final four appearances.
“I thought our season was great. Obviously, it didn’t end how we liked. Nonetheless, it still was a great season,” Grant Godwin said. “Repeated as district and region champs and made another run for a state championship. We had great coaches and a great team.”
Godwin patrolled center field for the Mustangs and had a memorable moment at Marshall County, hitting a grand slam in the second inning. While he’s hanging up his Mustang Nation gear, he’ll continue his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.
“We all played for each other, and it was a lot of fun,” Godwin said. “I will miss putting on the McCracken County uniform and playing with these guys, but we are all going off to do greater things. This group will be missed.”
Not only did the Mustangs shine on the field, but they also shined in the classroom. As a team, they finished the school year with a collective GPA of 3.74.
“They were tremendous leaders, and they are going to do big things,” Hobbs said. “I’m excited to see them grow into the people they are and as good community members, husbands and dads. And in whatever careers they choose down the road. That’s the exciting part about coaching for me.”
