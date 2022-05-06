The McCracken County Mustang baseball program will host the Mustang Invitational this weekend, with notable high school teams arriving at Edward Jones Field for an action-packed weekend. The highly talented Kentucky programs in attendance will be the Lyon County Lyons, St. Xavier (Louisville) Tigers, and Missouri’s Kennett Indians.
Per this week’s standings for MaxPreps in the state of Kentucky, St. Xavier claimed the No. 1 spot while McCracken County sits at No. 3 and Lyon County at No. 4. Prep Baseball Report Kentucky’s latest standings have McCracken County at No. 1 and St. Xavier at No. 2.
As far as preparation for the weekend, the Mustangs will not change anything ahead of big games against St. Xavier and Kennett. The schedule this weekend does not have the First and Second Region’s reigning champions, McCracken County and Lyon, meeting up.
“We won’t change anything for this weekend. We’ve played a very tough schedule and try to practice each day to prepare our team the best we can,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “Our opponent is irrelevant as far as our preparation goes. We try to be the best we can and don’t worry about the game’s outcome because that’s something that can happen either way. So we don’t get caught up on that, just preparing, and we’re excited. We love playing good competition, and we know that St. X and Kennett will be good.”
The initially scheduled contest between the visiting Bowling Green (ranked No. 5 per MaxPreps for Kentucky) and McCracken County was canceled due to inclement weather and possible travel hazards for the Purples. McCracken’s new opponent for the Friday night feature is to be determined, but per the program, there is a likely chance of baseball despite this.
The last matchup between the Purples and Mustangs ended in a McCracken County 5-4 walk-off at Nick Denes Field in the heart of Western Kentucky University during the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. McCracken County ended the Bowling Green season, continuing to Lexington, where the Mustangs finished as the state runner-up to Trinity (Louisville) in a 10-0 loss.
Like McCracken County, St. Xavier and Lyon County were defeated by Trinity last season. The Tigers fell in the Seventh Region Championship and the Lyons to Trinity in the third round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
The Friday night time slot will go the Mustangs, weather and opponent pending. The scheduled first pitch will be at 6 p.m. Saturday will kick off the McCracken County and St. Xavier meeting up. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. After that, Lyon County will take on the Tigers at 1:15 p.m, then face Kennett’s Indians at 3:30 p.m., and then McCracken County will finish the day off by going against Kennett at 5:45 p.m.
