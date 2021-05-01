On Tuesday, the McCracken County Mustangs baseball team will have five seniors signing college letters of intent in the C-Plant Performing Arts Center at McCracken County High School.
The group of seniors that are to sign on Tuesday consist of Ben Higdon, Austin Harper, Josh Tucker, Brandon Dodd and Braden Vinyard.
Higdon will be signing with Memphis University to continue his baseball career. His .545 batting average (55 at-bats) ranks No. 14 in the state per KHSAA. On the mound, he has a 1.68 ERA and leads his team in strikeouts with 28.
Tucker, who currently sits with a 0.67 ERA, will be signing with Kentucky Wesleyan College. The right-handed pitcher has been used in relief this season, earning four wins in six appearances. He currently has 22 strikeouts.
Dodd will be continuing his baseball career with Dyersburg State. During his senior season, he has stolen four bases in four attempts. He has collected 18 runs in 16 games and earned a .341 average and has drawn 12 walks.
Vinyard, who has been solid behind home plate this season, will sign with Volunteer State College. He has 19 hits in 45 at-bats along with 14 RBI for a .422 average. The catcher has five doubles so far and has struck out only four times in 16 games.
Harper will be continuing his career at Berea College. This season, Harper has played a key role on the base paths. Along with Dodd, the two lead the team with 18 runs apiece. The senior has stolen three bases this season and has been caught only once.
Per head coach Zach Hobbs, Rivers Moffatt and Grant Godwin have also committed to play college baseball next season. Moffatt has committed to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, and Godwin plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Landen Jones has also committed to play college baseball, at Rend Lake, but is undecided on whether he will return to McCracken County High School next season to redo his senior year.
Per KHSAA, McCracken County was No. 8 for team batting averages before competing against Henderson County on Friday afternoon. The team has a .371 average with 158 hits in 426 at-bats.
The Mustangs are No. 11 for hits and in the Top 25 for team doubles with 35.
Along with the baseball group, McCracken County also will have signings for the following seniors: Maggie Aydt, University of Kentucky, Cross County/Track and Field; Donsten Brown, University of Kentucky, Track and Field; Adeline Edwards, Rend Lake College, Golf; Jayda Harris, West Point, Volleyball; Ian McCune, Mount Saint Joseph University, Basketball; Gavin O’Donley, Spalding University, Soccer; Elijah Patrick, Austin Peay, Cheer; Shelby Puryear, Indiana Tech, Tennis; Emma Shell, Wabash Valley College, Soccer; Gavin Trueblood, Campbellsville University, Football; and Hunter Vlach, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.