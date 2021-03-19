The McCracken County boys bowling team won the First Region Tournament on March 12 in Paducah after finishing with a team score of 1,173 to defeat No. 2 seed Daviess County.
McCracken’s Team 1 bowled a team score of 571, while McCracken Team 2 scored a combined total of 602.
As top seed, the Mustangs had a first-round bye. They then went on to defeat Ohio County, South Warren and Daviess County to take the championship.
In the singles step bracket, the Mustangs took home another regional title when Elliott Wilson defeated the same two teams to win his regional title.
In games 1-3, Wilson scored a combined total of 693, and in games four and five he had scores of 202 and 188, respectively, to give him a final score of 1,083.
“They put in their time in practice during this unique year, and every member of the team bowled to their potential during the tournament,” head coach Drew Ramage said. “It was so rewarding for me and them to see it all pay off. Such a great group of kids and they should all be so proud of themselves.”
For the girls, Adeline Edwards placed highest in the singles, finishing ninth with a score of 503 through three games.
The girls team was defeated by Daviess County after receiving a first-round bye.
In the final rankings, the McCracken County girls placed fifth behind Daviess County.
Daviess County went on to win the regional tournament on the girls’ side.
“We had several new faces and it was amazing to see how far they came in a short amount of time,” Ramage said. “I can’t wait to see what they will do in the next couple of years. We had three seniors and they were a part of the first team I coached at McCracken. I am truly going to miss them.”
The boys team will compete in the state tournament on Monday in Louisville at the Executive Strike and Spare Bowling Alley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.