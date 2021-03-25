Mustang bowlers reflect on winning state title

History was made Monday at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville, as the McCracken County High School boys bowling team claimed the program’s first-ever state championship.
“I have a great group of kids with high integrity, and they all came together at the right time and did awesome. I’m so proud,” first-year McCracken bowling head coach Drew Ramage said of his team’s accomplishment.
It was an exciting ending to what had been a tough season. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the team’s travel schedule was limited, and the Mustangs were unable to get a feel for exactly which schools represented the top competition in the state. And they struggled mightily in their matches played under the Baker format, going winless in those competitions throughout the season.
The Baker format is a structure in which two teams of five bowl against each other and individual bowlers are assigned certain frames. The first bowler bowls the first and sixth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and seventh frames, and so forth to get a complete team score. The first team to win three games wins the match.
Since that is the format used in both the region and state tournaments, the Mustangs entered the postseason with low expectations.
“Going into the tournament, we had no expectations. In a typical year, we go around the state to bowl, and we all have a feel for each other on who’s good and who’s not. This year, because of COVID, we had none of that,” Ramage said. “We did well in team bowling, but when it got to the Baker, we hadn’t won a game all year. So that’s what made this so surprising to us.”
They hit their stride at the right time, qualifying first in the regional tournament and winning all of their Baker matches there to advance to state. They proceeded to get past the first round of the state tournament for the first time in program history en route to bringing home the 2021 KHSAA state title.
“With the individuals they are and the talent and sportsmanship they displayed, I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” Ramage said.
State champsRamage joined three members of the Mustang bowling team — senior Gavin O’Donley, junior Nate Dyson and freshman Elliott Wilson — in speaking with The Sun on Tuesday at their practice hub at Cardinal Lanes Strike & Spare in Paducah. Those three bowlers, along with junior Austin Peek and freshman Ross Ramage, comprised what their head coach called the “core five” that led the Mustangs to the state title. Freshman Sam Horton and eighth-graders Braden Douglas and Jackson Pohle also traveled with the team to Louisville, finishing out the eight-person maximum allowed under COVID restrictions.
O’Donley, Dyson and Wilson all agreed that the roller coaster of seeing the team go winless in regular-season Baker play to winning the First Region championship to qualifying 11th out of 16 teams in Louisville to being named state champs made for a whirlwind of a season. But it all paid off in the end with a highly unexpected state title.
“Whenever we got to the championship match, it was pretty exciting. I never thought we’d be bowling in the state championship,” Dyson said.
The Mustangs won 3-1 over ninth-seeded DuPont Manual in the championship match, winning the first game 239-186, losing the second 236-195, and then claiming the final two by scores of 258-214 and 218-185 to claim the trophy. At that moment, Dyson was at a loss for words.
“I was speechless. There were happy tears,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”
Wilson, meanwhile, said the state title meant “everything” to him.
“To be honest, I didn’t think we’d win the region or even get to state because we hadn’t won a Baker match all season. It was crazy,” he said.
With no expectations, the Mustangs were able to stay loose and pressure-free, making for a fairly smooth climb to the top.
“Some of us didn’t really expect to get too far, and we just went out and bowled and had fun,” O’Donley said. “One match led to another, and we ended up winning the championship.”
The journey
The Mustangs opened the state tournament with a qualifying score of 1,071, making them the No. 11 seed in the 16-team field. O’Donley said an early start time made for a tough qualifying round.
“We only got 10 minutes to warm up, and some of us couldn’t really bowl the best we could,” he said. “It was rough, especially with it being early in the morning. Some people were still a little sleepy, and some people were still drinking their coffee.”
But that low seed didn’t keep them from a first-round victory over sixth-seeded Bourbon County. That match ended up being their toughest, as it took the maximum five games to decide. They trailed 2-1 in the match with losses of 198-192 and 216-210 sandwiching a 169-159 victory before closing it out with wins of 257-207 and 211-166. Some smack talk from the opposition spurred them into the quarterfinals.
“I knew Bourbon County had two good bowlers because of some tournaments we had done on the individual side, and there was one that motivated us because of some antics,” Ramage said. “It went five games, and we won the fifth game. And as soon as we won that, I knew we had a chance to win it all.”
McCracken swept 14th-seeded Bullitt East in the quarterfinals with game scores of 187-167, 202-161 and 202-144 to advance to the semifinals against seventh-seeded North Bullitt. The Mustangs won the first two games by scores of 158-154 and 229-223 but fell 243-182 in Game 3. They rebounded for a 215-212 victory in the fourth game to defeat North Bullitt and advance to the championship match against DuPont Manual.
StandoutsRamage described the championship as a “complete-team effort.” But, he added, Wilson and O’Donley were standouts for their performances this season.
After placing second in the individual state tournament last season, Wilson returned to state this year as the First Region champion. But, because of COVID regulations placing both the individual and team state tournaments on the same day, he didn’t fare as well as he had hoped. Fatigued from team play and nursing a finger injury, Wilson bowled games of 187, 145 and 191 for a total score of 523 and a 28th-place finish in the 32-person field.
“It’s amazing that I was able to get that far,” he said of his performance. “I don’t think there’s anything I could’ve done better because there were two tournaments that day, and that kind of wore me out by the time it got to the singles tournament.”
Ramage came away proud of how Wilson performed under such grueling circumstances.
“When Elliott got to the individual portion, we were emotionally drained from the team event. So he was at a disadvantage from what he had already gone through,” he said. “So for him to just go out there and compete, I’m super proud of him. He’s a heck of a bowler, and he has no nerves.”
O’Donley, meanwhile, couldn’t have asked for a better ending to his one and only season of high school bowling. The Spalding University soccer commit as a goalkeeper said this season culminating in a state title felt “amazing.”
“Everybody on the team helped me a whole lot since this was my first year being on the team. I had a great coaching staff that helped me get to where I was, and the boys on the team played a huge part in it too,” he said. “It felt unreal to go there and perform and win state. There’s nothing better than joining the team in my senior year and winning state.”
Ramage said O’Donley started as a novice bowler with an average score near 120 and became a key member of the team with an average score around 190 by the end of the season.
“That’s a huge improvement, and that’s a credit to him,” he said. “He put in the time and the practice and was always asking questions. He’s a pleasure to coach.”
O’Donley is one of just two seniors on the Mustangs’ 2021 roster, which also features four juniors, one sophomore, three freshmen and two eighth-graders. Four of Ramage’s “core five” bowlers are returning next season, making for a promising future.
“There are no guarantees, but if they put in the time and play to their potential, the future is bright for this team,” Ramage said.
