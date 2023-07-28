When it comes to high school athletics, most fans focus on the level of talent on the field or court and less on how the athletes are doing in the classroom. Most people forget that those athletes are more importantly student-athletes.
Well, for one local high school baseball team, the student side of their lives were awarded. The McCracken County baseball team was awarded the 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. They are one of only four Kentucky teams to receive the award.
“Our varsity roster this year had a team GPA of 3.77,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “We really preach that student comes before athlete and playing baseball is a privilege, so we make sure they prioritize their work in the classroom and make sure they are good students and overall great young men.”
The award is given to nearly 800 member college and high school programs across the country and highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.
The Mustangs join fellow KHSAA schools DeSales, Prestonsburg and South Oldham. Murray State’s baseball program also represents western Kentucky for receiving the award at the NCAA Division I level.
“Our eligibility level at the high school is only a 2.0 which is pretty much a state-wide requirement, but all of our guys are well above the standard for that,” Hobbs said. “We do weekly grade checks and if any player has a ‘D’, which is rare, they have a week to get it up or they get to run. If they have an ‘F’ they run automatically until they don’t have an ‘F’.
“We have been fortunate enough to rarely have any players come anywhere near having eligibility issues with grades.”
Hobbs stressed the importance of wanting his players to be known for much more than what they do on the field on any given night. He doesn’t want their teachers to worry about having the baseball players in their classrooms.
“I’ve made sure that any teacher knows that if there are any issues with our players in their classrooms that it will be addressed very quickly,” he said.
Of course there are more reasons for a high school student athlete to do well in the classroom besides the possibility of not being eligible to play in a game. The prospect of playing sports at the collegiate level stems just as much, if not more on their academic abilities than their athletic abilities.
“There’s a lot more money, especially in college baseball, in academic scholarships than there is in athletic scholarships,” Hobbs said. “So if these athletes can prove themselves by getting good grades and doing well on the ACT they can score with a combined academic and athletic scholarship.”
Overall, whether his athletes strive to play at the next level or not, Hobbs is just proud to see his athletes succeed at every aspect of life and takes pride in knowing his team values a good education as much as they do the game of baseball.
