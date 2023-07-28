Mustangs

The McCracken County Mustang baseball program has proven that they can succeed in the classroom at the same high level the do on the baseball field. They were awarded the 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award by posting a team average 3.77 GPA.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

When it comes to high school athletics, most fans focus on the level of talent on the field or court and less on how the athletes are doing in the classroom. Most people forget that those athletes are more importantly student-athletes.

Well, for one local high school baseball team, the student side of their lives were awarded. The McCracken County baseball team was awarded the 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. They are one of only four Kentucky teams to receive the award.

