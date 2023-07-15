Despite being delayed due to a high heat index, the McCracken County 7-on-7 football tournament concluded on Friday night with their ‘large schools’ event.
Joining in on the action with the Mustangs was local school Graves County and fellow Kentucky school, Owensboro. Illinois school included Belleville West, Highland, Evansville Reitz, Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin. Missouri teams included Kennett, Poplar Bluff and Kirkwood and Tennessee teams included White Station and Brentwood Academy.
