Paducah and Fulton played late into the night Wednesday at Brooks Stadium with the visiting Railroaders coming away with a 3-2 win in 12 innings.
Fulton got a leadoff home run from Patrick Music in the top of the 12th inning that proved to be the game-winner, as the Chiefs went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame.
Both teams had solid chances to come away with a victory beforehand, though.
With the score tied at 1-1, the Chiefs (3-14) were in prime position to win the game in regulation after loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Cade Rogers led off with a double, which was followed by walks to Reece Hutchens and Jace Mizell. But Riley Hawthorne struck out, and Sam Fagan grounded into a double play to send the game to extra innings.
The Railroaders (10-6) then had a quality chance of their own in the top of the 10th.
They got a one-out double from Britt Netterville and a two-out RBI double from Ryan Lee to take a 2-1 lead. But the Chiefs responded in the bottom of the frame by taking advantage of a dropped third strike and two errors to send the game to the 11th tied at 2-2.
A first-inning run from the Railroaders represented the only scoring by either side over the first six frames of the game, as both starting pitchers kept the opposing offenses in check.
Brycen Parrish got the pitching start for Paducah, throwing seven innings and allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Logan Samuels started on the mound for Fulton and allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 62/3 innings.
Dorian Berry led off the game with a single and advanced to second on a walk drawn by Music. Berry advanced to third after tagging up on a flyout and proceeded to score on a single from Davis Crane.
That 1-0 lead held until Paducah tied the score in the bottom of the seventh inning on a leadoff home run from Brandon Hager.
Fulton finished the game with 17 hits to Paducah’s eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.