MURRAY — It was all about the Murray Tigers and sophomore Grant Whitaker on Thursday night in their 81-39 blowout victory against the visiting Hickman County Falcons.
Nine different Tigers scored in the first half to build a 41-19 lead.
For the Falcons, the points were coming from senior Jackson Midyett, who had 15 of the 19 first-half points.
Even with the 15 points from Midyett, it was a case of one against many. There were so many Murray players getting in on the scoring in the game and no one else besides Midyett to keep the Falcons in the game early.
The second half for Murray started to turn into the Grant Whitaker show.
In the first half, Whitaker, a sophomore, posted 12 points, all coming in the first quarter. Whitaker had 32 points to finish the night and it was point 32 at the 3:42 mark in the fourth quarter that he reached his 1,000th career point.
“It’s been one crazy and fun journey,” Whitaker said after the game. “I’ll never forget it for sure. It started when I was young just falling in love with basketball. I love competing each and every day.”
It was the Tigers’ defense that helped them in the first half to grow a substantial lead that the Falcons could not overcome in the final 16 minutes.
“We had a loss the other night to Marshall County and they played really well that night,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “We didn’t play as well as we thought we should have, and we really got back to the drawing board and got some defensive stuff taken care of yesterday in practice and that led us to being able to score 81 points today.”
Murray 26 15 18 22 — 81
Hickman County 7 12 14 6 — 39
Murray: Z. Carman 2, D. Miles 4, C. Wilson 8, T Boggess 10, Q. McCallister 7, G. Whitaker 32, D. Jennings 3, G. Taylor 10, L. English 2, C. Wyatt 3.
Hickman: C. Johnson 1, S. Dodson 4, J. Hayden 2, J. Midyett 17, K. Johnson 5, I. Pettit 4, E. Prince 6.
Second Half comeback falls short for Hickman girlsThe size and presence of sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity played the deciding factor in the 47-31 win for the Murray Lady Tigers despite a second-half offensive fury by the Hickman Lady Falcons on Thursday night.
“I am very proud of her (Daughrity),” Murray coach Tom Foust said. “Her defensive efforts tonight were amazing. She altered so many shots. She was a huge part of this win tonight.”
It was a human game of chess in the first quarter. Neither team could get an offensive rhythm going.
The Lady Eagles came out in a man defense as well as a full-court press that caused three Lady Tiger turnovers in the first quarter.
The scoring was at a premium in the first eight minutes as both defenses were like stone and would not allow points.
The main difference in the first half came in the form of the second-chance points from Daughrity.
Her presence in the middle was the push that the Lady Tigers needed to give them the 22-9 lead going into the half.
Daughrity had nine points in the half, but her size also led to offensive rebounds that got her teammates 3-point looks to help extend the lead.
In the second half, Daughrity had foul trouble with four personals and had to sit.
The Lady Falcons then went on a massive run in the third behind Alexis Bartolo and Rancey Skaggs, who had a combined 10 points in the quarter.
Entering the final eight minutes, the Lady Falcons cut their deficit to 33-24.
The lead was too much for the Lady Falcons to overcome in the fourth, however, after Daughrity came back in in the fourth and helped pushed the lead out of reach
Murray 10 12 11 14 — 47
Hickman County 6 3 15 7 — 31
Murray: M. Turley 18, A. Gierhart 17, A. Daughrity 10, A. Tish 1, R. Downey 1.
Hickman: B. Lester 6, K.Wilkey 6, A. Bartolo 10, R. Skaggs 9.
