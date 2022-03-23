While votes were tallied before the post-season started, it is only fitting that The 2021-22 Paducah Sun All-Purchase boys basketball Player of the Year went on to help his team win the First Region title and win one more game in the Sweet 16.
Junior guard Grant Whitaker helped lead the Murray Tigers to greatness this year, putting on the best record of 26-7 since the 2015-16 season when the Tigers went 30-6. It wasn’t necessarily the success of the Tigers that First Region coaches and media members saw when considering Whitaker for the award, but more likely the work ethic and leadership that he shows on and off the court.
“He is an extension of me on the court,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said.
Every coach wants an extension of themselves to be able to lead their team on the floor while they coach from the sidelines. A player like that doesn’t just happen though, such player has the have the leadership mentality to be able to help and encourage their teammates to be the best they can be.
And that leadership role has been one that Whitaker has been honored to take on the past two seasons as the Tigers team captain.
“I’ve always tried to be a leader as much as I can just to help my teammates more than myself and kind of put them above me in all circumstances,” Whitaker said. “But having a relationship with coach has helped that, I can look to him for whatever I need and understanding what his plan in on the court and even off the court to see what he expects of me is big.”
Watching Whitaker and the Tigers play, it is obvious that they play well together and their team chemistry helped them win games. He attributes that brotherhood as a big reason to their success this season. But, having someone like Whitaker for coach Curtis to rely on makes all the difference according to the head coach.
“Grant has been playing for me since he was in eighth grade,” Curtis said. “We sit around and talk and watch games together and he’s just developed to know what I want on the court and what the team should be able to do on the court just by watching basketball and being around it so much.”
Whitaker has been putting up points at the varsity level since that eighth grade year in the 2018-19 season. He was the third highest scorer on that Tiger team, averaging 8.9 points per game for 240 points.
In his entire varsity career Whitaker has racked up an astounding 1,800 points, including 524 this season, and that’s after having to sacrifice scoring this year to take the lead in other roles.
“He is a leader on our team, he sacrificed a lot of his scoring most games to be able to get other guys involved and just help our team win,” Curtis said. “He’s the ultimate team guy, he rebounds well, he shoots well, he’s really smart and I just love coaching him.”
In this, his junior year, Whitaker averaged 17.3 points per game to lead the Tigers to go along with a 55.5% shooting performance and 38.1% shooting from behind the 3-point line.
He also shot 78.6% from the charity stripe for 66 of 84 and pulled in a total of 128 rebounds for 4.4 rebounds per game.
On-top of his All-Purchase team nomination and Player of the Year accomplishment, Whitaker also was named to the Fourth District All-Tournament Team, First Region All-Tournament Team and was presented the Joey Fosko MVP of the First Region Tournament.
Whitaker will be awarded with a plaque as well as a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of The Paducah Sun.
