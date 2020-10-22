Name: Rowdy Sokolowski
School: Murray
Year: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Notable: In last week’s edge-of-the-seat 41-34 overtime win over Caldwell County in Princeton, Sokolowski threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 7-for-12 passing and added 28 rushes for 118 yards and three more scores, including the game-winner in OT.
Stepping in as the team’s starter this season after four years from star Hunter Utley, Sokolowski is averaging more than 130 yards passing and 70 yards rushing per game, serving as a dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers. He currently leads Murray in rushing yards (435) and rushing touchdowns (eight), and has completed a shade above 50% of his passes for more than 800 yards.
Others in consideration for this week’s award included Calloway County’s Kanyon Franklin and Graves County’s Clint McKee.
