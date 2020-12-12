LEXINGTON — Lexington Christian scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of play and it was too much for Murray to overcome as the Eagles advanced to the Class 2A football state championship game with a 48-13 triumph on Friday night.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff but had early troubles getting past their 20.
Quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski saw his first pass go incomplete and his second picked off by Elijah Hammonds, who returned the ball to the Murray four. Two plays later, Tyler Morris ran the rest of the way for the first score of the game. A missed kick by Andrew Hobbs left the score 6-0.
With the air proving unkind, Sokolowski turned to his top running back, Charvell McCallister. However, McCallister was hit for a five-yard loss on his first carry and fumbled the ball away. Hammond made the hit and Drew Nieves made the recovery on the Tiger 21.
As the Eagle quarterback, Nieves threw to Mason Moore for a first-and-goal on the four. Morris then ran for two yards and Xavier Brown then did the same for the touchdown. This time, Dobbs made the kick and it was 13-0.
Later that same quarter, Nieves took more control of the ball with extra throws and running it himself. It all culminated with Nieves getting the third Lexington Christian touchdown on a seven-yard sprint.
In the second quarter, Nieves hit his targets in the air for points. First, Vernon made a 30-yard scoring catch for a 25-0 edge. Midway through the period, a holding penalty pinned the Eagles to their 11.
Nieves then hooked up with Mason Moore for an 89-yard touchdown pass that made the score 32-0 and effectively put it out of the Tigers’ reach.
Nieves completed only nine of his 21 passes, but they covered 196 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 77 as the top Eagle rusher. Moore wound up with three catches for 130 yards as the top Eagle receiver. Sokolowski, on the other hand, only completed two passes for just six yards.
McCallister, playing his final football game as a Tiger, finished this game with 81 yards on 20 carries and both Murray touchdowns on runs of 15 and 10 yards in the fourth.
Lexington Christian will face Beechwood for the state 2A crown next Friday, as Beechwood topped West Carter 35-34 on a late touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.