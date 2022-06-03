LEXINGTON — As spring sports regular season schedules have concluded, athletes from a variety of sports are gathering in Lexington at the University of Kentucky to compete for a chance to be crowned state champions. Thursday’s competition consisted of Class 1A Track and Field State Championships.
Athletes from Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship, Fulton County, Mayfield, Murray and St. Mary all represented the First Region. While not everyone athlete in attendance was able to medal as one of the top eight in their event, all had the honor of representing their school amongst the best of the best in the state.
Some standouts from Thursday’s events were the Murray boys 4X100 and 4X200 Meter Relay teams who both claimed the state crowns. Several athletes from Murray were ranked high in several different events.
The following are final results for all of the athletes who competed from the First Region by school.
Ballard Memorial
Amyah Smith took 19th place in the girls Long Jump with a result of 13-10.00. Nevaeh Yates took 23rd also in the Long Jump with a 11-07.00 and Matthew Clayborn placed 14th in the boys Triple Jump.
Christian Fellowship
Lillian Burnett and Isaac Hovekamp were the two who represented CFS as throwers. Burnett placed sixth in the girls Discus with a 102-07.00 and Hovekamp took 19th place with a 108-03.00 in the boys Discus.
Fulton County
The Pilots and Lady Pilots had six athletes represent Fulton County plus the girls 4X100 and 4X200 Meter Relay teams. Javona Davis placed 11th in the girls 100 Meter with a time of 13.33 and 13th in the Long Jump with a 14-05.00. Omarion Pierce took 10th in the boys High Jump with a height of 5-10.00 and 10th in the 300 Hurdles with a time of 44.50. DK Gossett placed ninth in the Triple Jump with a 38-09.75 and 14th in the High Jump with a 5-08.00. The 4X200 relay team placed 12th with a time of 1:54.68 and the 4X100 team took 23rd with a time of 56.74.
Mayfield
The girls 4X100 Meter Relay team placed fifth with a time of 53.34. Isaac Stevenson took sixth place in the boys 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.21, Timothy Bennett took fifth place in the boys Long Jump with a 20-5.57 and Raul Sanchez took 18th place in the boys 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:57.18.
Murray
Along with the first place finishes for the boys relay teams, Murray had a plethora of athletes place all across the board. Mason Grant placed fifth in the boys 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.18, Xavier Biggers took 17th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.11 and Guervenson Binfield-Smith placed eighth in the 800 Meter Run with a 2:04.44. Keaton McCoy competed in the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles where he placed 12th (16.98) and sixth places (43.49) respectively. Rowdy Sokolowski and Cameron Youngblood both competed in the Pole Vault where Sokolowski took third place (12-6) and Youngblood took fourth (12-0) and Will Mitchum took seventh in the Discus throw (129-10).
On the girls side for Murray Hollis Bourque took sixth place (27.36) in the 200 Meter Dash and eighth place (13.17) in the 100 Meter Dash. Leah Jenkins took 14th place in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:35.08 and Jade Green took 18th in the 3200 Meter, running a 13:41.31. Relay teams in the 4X200, 4X800 and 4X100 took second (1:51.83), 13th (11:02.10) and 17th (54.41) places respectively. Farris Howard placed ninth in the High Jump (4-8), Kaydence Kindle took seventh in the Long Jump (15-4), Kynzlee Fox took fourth in the Pole Vault (8-6) and Jade Oakley took third and 20th in the Discus (108-3) and Shot Put (28-3.5).
St. Mary
St. Mary had one athlete represent the small western Kentucky school. Eighth grader Gabby Ault donned the blue and gold and gave it her all in the 1600 and 3200 Meter Runs. She placed sixth in the 3200 (12:23.26) and ninth in the 1600 (5:38.96). As one of the youngest to represent the First Region, Ault is bound to make many more trips to Lexington in her athletic career.
