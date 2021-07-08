Murray High School’s Austin Miller will continue his academic and baseball career next fall at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.
The recent graduate announced his commitment via social media on June 30.
“I’m happy about how my senior season turned out,” Miller told The Sun last week. “It’s nice to see all of the work I put in for years pay off. I’m super stoked to be able to play at SIC. I can’t thank my coaches at Murray High enough for inspiring me to see my true potential.”
Head coach Sam Rushing is thrilled to see Miller, who won the most improved player award, continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level.
“Austin had a tremendous senior season for us in 2021,” Rushing said. “He batted .327 with three home runs and 33 RBIs. He also had three walk-off hits and won our most improved player award.”
The Tigers finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-17 record. Murray fell to Marshall County in the Fourth District tournament in postseason play. In the game, Miller collected one of Murray’s three RBIs.
“Even more impressive is the path Austin took to get to this point,” Rushing said. “He transferred to Murray his sophomore year with no varsity baseball experience. He played junior varsity in his sophomore year.”
Miller led his team in home runs and was third-best in hits with 34. He collected three doubles, 14 walks, and one stolen base out of two attempts in 33 games and 104 at-bats.
“When COVID canceled our 2020 season, Austin used the time to change his diet and workout,” Rushing said. “He lost almost 100 pounds to get to his current size of 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. With his transformation, he could now run the bases well and pick up a new position in the outfield.”
Using his missed season, Miller pushed himself to improve his health and his performance while playing the game he loves. In addition, he set an example to his younger teammates of what hard work and dedication can do for an athlete.
“He fully committed to having the best senior season he could have, and I am so proud of what he has done,” Rushing said. “I hope he has set a standard in our program for what hard work and determination can do for you as a player.”
