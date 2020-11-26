Name: Charvell McCallister
School: Murray
Class: Senior
Position: RB/DB
Notable: In last week’s 35-28 playoff win against Caldwell County at Ty Holland Stadium, McCallister exploded for 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 18 carries — helping pace Murray into the second round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday, where they’ll face Mayfield at War Memorial Stadium.
In a pandemic-shortened season, McCallister has appeared in seven of Murray’s nine games, rushing for 666 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 carries, and he also has 11 catches for 163 yards an another score. Defensively, he also leads Murray with three interceptions.
Also in consideration for this week’s award, the final of the 2020 campaign: Graves County’s Clint McKee, Caldwell County’s Tate VanHooser, McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley, Trigg County’s Jaquellus Martin, Graves County’s Mason Grant, Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider and Calloway County’s Timarian Bledsoe.
2020 WoodmenLife Honorees
Week 1: Clint McKee, Graves County
Week 2: Daniel Coles, Mayfield
Week 3: Jack James, Paducah Tilghman
Week 4: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County
Week 5: Logan Reese, Marshall County
Week 6: Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray
Week 7: Ben Gloyd, Mayfield
Week 8: Hunter Boone & Dylan Yates, Crittenden County
Week 9: Quinn Smith, Marshall County
Week 10: None (No games)
Week 11: Charvell McCallister, Murray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.