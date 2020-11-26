Name: Charvell McCallister

School: Murray

Class: Senior

Position: RB/DB

Notable: In last week’s 35-28 playoff win against Caldwell County at Ty Holland Stadium, McCallister exploded for 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 18 carries — helping pace Murray into the second round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday, where they’ll face Mayfield at War Memorial Stadium.

In a pandemic-shortened season, McCallister has appeared in seven of Murray’s nine games, rushing for 666 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 carries, and he also has 11 catches for 163 yards an another score. Defensively, he also leads Murray with three interceptions.

Also in consideration for this week’s award, the final of the 2020 campaign: Graves County’s Clint McKee, Caldwell County’s Tate VanHooser, McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley, Trigg County’s Jaquellus Martin, Graves County’s Mason Grant, Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider and Calloway County’s Timarian Bledsoe.

2020 WoodmenLife Honorees

Week 1: Clint McKee, Graves County

Week 2: Daniel Coles, Mayfield

Week 3: Jack James, Paducah Tilghman

Week 4: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County

Week 5: Logan Reese, Marshall County

Week 6: Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray

Week 7: Ben Gloyd, Mayfield

Week 8: Hunter Boone & Dylan Yates, Crittenden County

Week 9: Quinn Smith, Marshall County

Week 10: None (No games)

Week 11: Charvell McCallister, Murray

