Murray High School senior Sebastian Lawrence has signed a Letter of Intent to play football at Eastern Illinois University as a defensive lineman. Located in Charleston, Illinois, EIU is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I have no doubt Sebastian will excel at Eastern Illinois University. I am very proud and happy for him,” MHS Athletic Director Ann Greenfield said. “Maybe they will have a ‘Jumbo’ play for him at Eastern!”
Lawrence, who signed with EIU on Wednesday, has played football since elementary school.
“I would like to say I am blessed to have the opportunity to play at the next level and thank everybody in the city of Murray who has supported me since the start,” he said. “I also would like to specifically thank Mrs. Samons, our MHS school counselor, for helping me with every step in my recruiting process. Huge thanks to every coach that took the time to recruit me as well.”
Murray head football coach Keith Hodge said it was obvious after Lawrence’s freshman year that he would be playing at the next level.
“I know teams around us will be glad he’s gone,” Hodge said. “Rarely do coaches have guys you want to build your scheme around on both sides of the ball. His ability to naturally lead and compete was so contagious for our team. If he can keep that level of confidence he has and continue to work hard, he will be very successful at Eastern. Sebastian, and his senior class, will be missed.”
Hodge has coached Lawrence all four years in high school.
“So many things and memories stand out about Sebastian,” Hodge said. “From touchdown runs, sacks, blocked punts, lead blocking for touchdowns, he has done it all.”
MHS Principal Tony Jarvis offered similar sentiments.
“We are very excited for Sebastian to have this opportunity to play at the next level and continue his academic career at Eastern Illinois,” Jarvis said.
