MURRAY — He’s already a two-time Paducah Sun All-Purchase football player, and over the last three years, he’s lined up at interior offensive and defensive lineman, running back, fullback and outside linebacker for his coach, Keith Hodge, and the Murray Tigers.
Now, Sebastian Lawrence — toting offers from Murray State, Southern Illinois, Ball State, Indiana State, Southeast Missouri State, Eastern Illinois and Alderson Broaddus (DII) — is preparing for what he hopes is an unforgettable 2020 senior year.
“I think one of my biggest focuses right now is just being out here and making sure these young guys are getting to where they need to be,” he said after Friday’s practice. “And me doing that, I think, puts me in the perfect position to push myself even harder, to show as an example of working really hard. I do it without sometimes even knowing it.”
• • •
Lawrence starting making a name for himself during his 2017 freshman season, in which he rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown with 14 carries, had one reception for 32 yards and notched 28 tackles. Whispers were circling around the First District: “Hey, watch this kid.”
As a sophomore, he officially put west Kentucky on notice, leading the Tigers with 82 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles — switching primarily to the defensive side of the ball.
In 2019, like a peanut-butter-and-jelly-sandwich, he put the two pieces of bread together — serving as an integral part of both sides of the ball for a Murray team that marched all the way to the Class 2A regional championship game against Mayfield.
In the Tigers’ ”jumbo” package, he notched four rushing touchdowns and 91 yards on 20 carries, and on defense — facing a lot of double-and-triple teams — he still wound up grabbing 95 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks.
“The No. 1 thing that’s developed is his technique,” Hodge said. “He’s always been a strong kid. Well-built. Athletic. Very athletic kid. But the biggest thing about it has been technique. Last year, his technique really came along.
“I feel like we put him in a better situation to be more successful. I really feel like he’s more of an interior guy than an outside guy, even though he’s fast. But he worked on his technique. Getting off the ball and reading the run and pass and those types of things. He really caused a lot of teams problems, and he’ll do it again this year as long as we keep him healthy.”
Health, knock-on-wood, hasn’t been a serious issue with Lawrence. Recently named a KHSAA “Triple Threat” athlete as a varsity member of football, track and field and basketball teams, the 6-footer lists his metrics as a 4.8 40-yard dash, a 29.9-inch vertical, a 280-pound bench, a 515-pound squat and a 515-pound deadlift. He’s also marked at 270 pounds, but he’s actually cut a little bit of weight in preparation for his upcoming gridiron glory, which will include him taking many snaps on both sides of the ball.
While the coronavirus knocked out spring football across the country, it didn’t knock out Lawrence, who instead turned to pickup basketball games and some private workouts with former Tigers DE/LB/TE Tre Hornbuckle — and several others in the area — to remain in some semblance of shape.
“Tre is a big role model, and he did something big for Murray High,” Lawrence said. “He’s one of those people who you need to look up to.
“(But) I think (coronavirus) gave those people who actually work a big advantage. I think, this year, everyone is at the same level. Some teams start and they’re automatically better than another team. But with this coronavirus, I think everyone is at the same level. And that gives everyone a point to prove. That’s the main thing we’re focused on right now.”
Lawrence plans to take the recruitment process slow and steady. There’s no hurry to commit. And why should there be? He still has his entire senior season in front of him. The goals of a Class 2A state title are still within reach, and while he’s certainly pleased with the exposure and attention he’s gotten thus far, he’s still adamant there’s more to prove.
“To be honest, I don’t put too much thought into it at all,” Lawrence said. “That’s a big commitment, and it’s something I want to be able to sit down (with). I don’t want to think about it through phases. My biggest focus is taking stuff day-by-day. My biggest focus now is to have my senior season and do the best that I can do to get my team to a championship.
“(And) I feel like last year, for a personal goal, I reached a big goal, and that was just to get game-planned around and keyed around. To be that main player. But I think me going as hard as I can and making those teams double-and-triple team me … I want to be able to dominate the triple-team area. Obviously, I wasn’t able to make a lot of tackles (last year). It’s hard to do that since I’m being triple-teamed. But since I’m used to it, I’m working hard on making adjustments on how to get through those double-and-triple teams this year.”
And Hodge is prepared to put Lawrence anywhere on the field to make him go.
“It’s tough, because when you move him, you probably bring more attention to him,” Hodge said. “But then again, it opens up other things for you as a defense (and offense). You might see him move around a little bit more this year and do some different things, but God we love him over a center, and that center is worrying about snapping the ball and blocking him. That’s really tough. And he took it so well last year.
“Took off and ran with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.