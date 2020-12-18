A preseason ACL injury during his junior football season didn’t deter Murray offensive lineman Gaige Jacobs.
Now, he’s one of 17 players signing with the Murray State Racers, making his mark official Thursday following a full and robust season with the Class 2A semifinalist Tigers.
After producing plenty of tape during his 2018 sophomore season — one that brought about interest from a wide variety of schools (Louisville, Ball State, Indiana State, OVC, MVC, etc.) — Jacobs was prepared to be an anchor lineman for Murray in 2019.
During a scrimmage against Marshall County, Lake County (Tennessee) and Crittenden County, however, a fluke play turned into a full tear, which in turn led to a full course of rehabilitation instead of being on the field.
Jacobs channeled futility. He wanted to get back as soon as possible.
“I knew the talent I had, and where I could be,” Jacobs said. “So that kind of kept me going, to keep working through the injury. It was tough. Couldn’t walk for a couple of weeks. And then I was building my strength back up from scratch through rehab. All of that was pretty tough. And then I was watching everybody play and the season go on from the sidelines. And that was pretty tough.
“But I knew the type of talent we were going to have coming into this season (in 2020). And I knew what coach Hodge and coach (Clayton) Morris could do, so that kept me going ... just to kind of look ahead.”
Hodge noted Jacobs only got bigger and faster. And then, as the Tigers started motoring with Jacobs back on the line, the offers started coming. Division II Missouri Western State. Eastern Kentucky. Murray State.
The Racers were the pick.
“In my opinion, they were the first school that saw the value in me that I see in myself,” Jacobs said. “And I liked that. And I think coach (Dean) Hood, I like what he’s doing. The players he’s got coming in, two to three years down the road, I like how it’s looking.”
This past season, Jacobs was a centerpiece to an offensive line that helped quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski and running backs Charvell McCallister and Brendan Dahncke combine for nearly 2,400 yards rushing and 33 rushing touchdowns, and march all the way to a final matchup with Lexington Christian for a potential berth into the 2020 Class 2A championship.
LCA had the final word, but the Tigers had already impressed, outlasting Mayfield and gashing Owensboro Catholic in the playoffs to keep this strange, but memorable, season alive.
“He’s that kind of anchor up front, you know?” Hodge said. “He’s got that experience. I know he missed his junior year, but everything we did was based around Gaige’s strengths, and what we could do with him. We moved him around on the offensive line throughout the entire season to hopefully give us better match ups against who we were playing. So, the main thing I think Murray State is getting is a versatile kid that will buy into whatever coach Hood asks him to do. He’ll be physical. He’ll pass-set really well. He’ll just buy into whatever their system is, and from my understanding, coach Hood wants to be physical and play downhill football, and I think that fits Gaige really well.”
Jacobs — sitting at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds — played tackle most often for the Tigers, but he admits he’s comfortable “playing anywhere” for the Racers, and expects Hood and his staff to likely line him up as an interior defender.
He also brings with him a certain pedigree of determination, and particularly after this season, in which the Tigers shrugged off a 2-2 start and back-to-back losses to Crittenden County and Paducah Tilghman to win six of their final eight games.
“I think a memory that has more value to us as a team would be after the Crittenden loss,” Jacobs said. “We changed the whole demeanor of the team. Practices. Everything. We changed, really, our offense up. We realized we could use everyone to their full potential just by designing a downhill running attack, and we just ran from it. And it took us all the way to the semifinals.”
