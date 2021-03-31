Senior Kade Gibson, a catcher for the Murray High School baseball team, signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Rend Lake College on Tuesday afternoon in Murray.
Rend Lake College is located in Ina, Illinois, and is a member of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC).
“We are very excited and proud for Kade as he takes his next step in his athletic career. We have no doubts he will be successful at Rend Lake,” Murray athletic director Ann Greenfield said.
For as long as he can remember, Gibson has been playing baseball.
“I can’t remember not playing baseball. From T-ball, to travel ball, high school and now onto the next level, it’s been a big part of my life for a long time,” he said.
“I’ve been blessed with an amazing family and atmosphere to grow up in. Through the years, my family has provided me with support and belief, which has helped guide me through challenges and life, and I am grateful for their lasting commitment which has shaped me into the person I am today and the person I aspire to be. I’m blessed to be a part of a church family that encourages me in my faith and supports and asks about me because they care.”
For Gibson, soaking up knowledge from everywhere he can is important. He first started learning from his dad, and from there learned everything he could about the game of baseball.
“I’ve had many coaches throughout the years, the first being my dad. I consider myself privileged to be able to learn from each and every one,” Gibson said. “Their advice has helped me to make it beyond what I imagined myself capable of achieving. I know coaching can be a thankless job, but I just want all my coaches to know that I am thankful for and blessed by each one that has ever served in that role of my life to this point. You truly do make a difference.”
In his time at Murray, Tigers head baseball coach Sam Rushing has seen growth in Gibson that will make him an important part to Rend Lake College.
“Kade has been a joy to coach at Murray High,” Rushing said. “His work ethic and character have set him apart as a leader on our team in the three years I have been here. Those traits, in addition to his arm strength, offensive talent and baseball IQ will serve him well at the next level.
“Rend Lake is getting a great player and exceptional person. I know that this has been a goal for Kade for a long time, and I am happy to see him reach that goal. Kade is a competitor, and I know that he is focused on doing what he can to help our team reach our goals in 2021.”
In Gibson’s sophomore season, he recorded 20 RBIs, 31 hits, a .392 batting average and a .464 on-base percentage.
After this season, he’s ready to see what is next after he leaves Murray.
“I’m excited about the next step in my baseball career,” he said. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”
Gibson will have a lot of people rooting for him after his time as a Tiger ends.
“We are so excited to see what the future has in store for Kade. He is a hard-working and dedicated student-athlete who will be successful at the next level,” Murray principal Tony Jarvis said.
