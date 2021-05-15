MURRAY — Murray senior outside linebacker and running back Brendan Dahncke signed earlier this week to play football at Lindsey Wilson College.
Located in Columbia, Kentucky, Lindsey Wilson is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Mid-South Conference.
Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) and the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB), Lindsey Wilson awards associates, bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees.
Brendan thanked everyone at Murray for helping with expanding his high school football career, which has now afforded him the chance to play at the college level.
“First off, I want to thank my parents and family for believing in me and making all of my dreams possible. Next, I want to thank all my previous coaches for everything they’ve done and putting me in the position I’m in today,” he said.
“Football is what I’ve known since I could remember and it was my first love. Without it, I do not know where I would be today. Not only has this sport made me a better athlete, but also a better person and taught me how to be a man. With that said, it’s beyond a blessing to say I’m going to continue my academic and athletic career at Lindsey Wilson College.”
Murray Athletic Director Ann Greenfield extended her congratulations to Dahncke.
“I want to wish Brendan the best of luck at Lindsey Wilson,” she said. “I feel he will continue to excel at the next level.”
Murray Principal Tony Jarvis offered similar sentiments.
“Brendan is a great young man who is a competitor in every sport,” he said. “We are so excited to see what his future holds for him.”
Dahncke moved to Murray his junior year from Vienna (Illinois) High School, where he had previously played football in a relatively new 10-year grassroots program. With no lights on the football field, he experienced home football games in Vienna on Saturday afternoons.
Once Dahncke transitioned to Murray, his home games under the lights at Ty Holland Stadium on Friday nights brought a completely new experience for him and his family.
“We love Murray, and Brendan flourished with the guys on the MHS football team and Coach (Keith) Hodge. Those boys have had great experiences — postseason and advancing to the final four,” said Dahncke’s mom, Tiffany.
“Coach Hodge and the team took Brendan in, and the transition came so well. Coach Hodge and his staff have a well-oiled machine at Murray High, and we are fortunate Brendan has been a part of this. He would not have received this opportunity if we had stayed in Vienna.”
Hodge said after Dahncke moved to Murray and played his junior year, he knew he would have a great senior year.
“Dahncke deserves this shot at playing at the next level,” he said. “He played a huge role in what led to our success this season. His mentality towards the game sets him apart, and he can use that going forward.”
Hodge said Lindsey Wilson is recruiting Dahncke to play running back.
“But I think they’ll see he can play multiple positions to help their program,” he said. “We couldn’t be more proud and excited for Brendan and his family to get this opportunity to become a student-athlete at Lindsey Wilson.”
