With only 88 pitches thrown, Murray freshman Kylie Chapman only allowed Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado to collect three hits in six innings of work in the Lady Tigers’ 4-0 victory on Thursday night.
Chapman struck out nine and earned her 12th win this season. Not only was she stellar in the pitching circle, but she was also backed by a dominating offense early on.
“Kylie is pitching well. I’m happy to see our work on the defensive side in backing up our pitcher has greatly improved,” Murray head coach Kimberly Pidcock said. “Offensively, I’m glad the girls finally came out swinging in the beginning of the game.”
The Lady Tigers hopped on the board in the first inning with one run on an error at second base on senior Makenzie Turley’s pop fly. In the same play, junior Sydney Wyatt was able to cross home plate.
In the bottom half of the inning, Murray’s defense kept the Lady Blue Tornado off the bases quickly with a popout, flyout and groundout from the top of Tilghman’s lineup.
“Overall, we still have a few things to improve,” Pidcock said. “But I’m very happy with the progress our team has made so far this season.”
The Lady Tigers (14-8) would add to their total in the second inning on a groundout by eighth-grader Aiden Farr, allowing sophomore Marlee Riddle to score.
Tilghman’s first hit did not come until the bottom of the fourth inning, when pitcher Hanna Scott singled to left field. The next batter, Rosie Minter, would also single, allowing courtesy runner Myiesha Smith to advance into scoring position.
Tilghman (11-15) would fall short in the inning, leaving runners in scoring position. The Lady Blue Tornado would only have two more base runners before the end of the game.
Offensively, Murray would go on to have a successful inning in the top of the fifth. Turley kicked it off with a double to center field with two outs. She would go on to score with assistance from eighth-grader Layne Latimer’s RBI single to left field.
The Lady Tigers would plate one more run in the inning as the bases remained loaded on a walk by Farr, scoring Latimer, moving Riddle to third and freshman Sarah Cauley to second base.
Paducah Tilghman failed to score in the late innings before inclement weather caused the game to end.
Wyatt (one run, one hit), Turley (one run, two hits), Latimer (one run, one hit, one RBI), Middle (one run, one hit) and junior Victoria Burton (two hits) collected the seven hits for Murray’s victory.
Tilghman’s Minter had a team-high two hits in the loss.
Scott took the loss for Tilghman, allowing seven hits and four runs in five innings.
She struck out one and walked three in her appearance.
Freshman Reagan Hartman relieved Scott with one inning of work before lightning and rain moved in quickly.
Hartman did not give up a hit or run out of the bullpen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.