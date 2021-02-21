Katelyn Young scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Murray State’s women beat SIU Edwardsville, 68-60, on Saturday at the CSFB Center in Murray.
The Racers (13-10, 10-8 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 35-26 at halftime and were behind 43-30 with 7:20 left in the third quarter before going on a 17-4 run to tie the game on a Macey Turley free throw with 3:06 remaining in the period. Hannah McKay and Lex Mayes each scored six points during the push.
Ahead 53-47 entering the fourth frame, Young capped an 8-0 start with four points as the Racers led 61-47 with 3:15 left in the game.
Mayes finished with 11 points, and Alexis Burpo had nine points and six steals for Murray State, which clinched a spot in the OVC Tournament.
Mikia Keith led SIUE (6-16, 3-14) with 20 points.
