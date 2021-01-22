Macey Turley scored a game-high 26 points and set a school free throw record as Murray State topped Jacksonville State, 67-60, in Ohio Valley Conference basketball Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Murray State (7-6, 4-4 OVC) led for nearly 37 minutes, including a 12-point lead (58-46) with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks cut that lead to 60-56 with 3:18 to play, but Turley scored the Racers final seven points in the last three minutes, including a 3-pointer with 2:46 left, to keep JSU at bay.
By making her first two free throw attempts, Turley set a program mark for consecutive free throws with 45, passing Paige Guffey, who set the previous record of 44 in 2008. Turley missed her next attempt, just her third miss of the year, but went on to finish the night 9-for-10 at the line.
MSU’s Katelyn Young posted her second consecutive double-double and fourth of the season. Her line of 13 points and a career-best 16 rebounds was identical to her performance Tuesday at Belmont.
Yamia Johnson led Jacksonville State (7-3, 4-2) with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
