CHARLESTON, Ill. — Murray State baseball started its OVC campaign with three solo home runs in a 9-2 victory over Eastern Illinois on Friday. Brock Anderson, Bryson Bloomer and Tanner Booth brought the power for the Racers (6-7).
"Really good team win today," MSU head coach Dan Skirka said afterwards. "The guys were ready to go from the first pitch until the end. Everyone contributed today and it's great to have Shane Burns set the tempo for the weekend."
Burns took the ball in the game and took care of business. The southpaw went seven innings, delivering five scoreless frames. He allowed just four hits and two runs to earn his first victory of the season.
Jake Slunder tied a career-high in stolen bases, swiping three bags in the game. He was 2-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored and one RBI and Jordan Cozart was back to his usual form, driving in three runs on one hit and a pair of walks.
Murray State opened the scoring in the first. Cozart drove in Slunder on a sacrifice fly to center field. Anderson then tagged his team-high fourth home run of the season to put the Racers up 2-0.
The Panthers got a solo homer in the second to make it 2-1 and the game held there until the fifth, which Murray State started with Seth Gardner walking and moving to second on a sac bunt by David Hudleson. Gardner came home on a RBI double to left center from Slunder. Slunder then stole third and back-to-back walks from Ryan Perkins and Cozart loaded the bases. Anderson made it three in a row to score Slunder easily. Trey Woosley plated Perkins on a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 5-1.
Slunder lined a two-out single to center and stole his third base of the day. Perkins walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Cozart doubled off the wall in left center field to bring Slunder and Perkins home.
Bloomer opened the seventh inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field and after a Panther pitching change, Booth hit a solo homer of his own, making it a 9-1 game. The Panthers got one run back in the bottom half of the inning but it was too little too late.
The Racers bullpen of Cade Vernon and Jacob Pennington combined for two innings, allowing no runs and got out of a bases loaded one-out jam in the eighth to seal the first conference win for the Racers. Five different players contributed to the scoring and six collected hits in the game.
Murray State will return to action today completing the three-game series with Eastern Illinois in a doubleheader with a 10:30 a.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.