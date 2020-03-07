NORMAN, Okla. — After losing 8-0 to Missouri State and 7-3 to Oklahoma State on Friday in Stillwater, Murray State split its two softball contests Saturday in the Mizuno Classic.
First, the Racers turned some Friday results around with an 8-0 victory over Missouri State. Lily Fischer drove two MSU runs home, while Lexi Jones and Sierra Gilmore each smacked a solo homer in the sixth inning.
The Racers then faced the sixth-ranked team from Oklahoma and fell 6-1. MSU managed just three hits in the nightcap with an RBI single to left by Gilmore in the sixth producing the only Racer run.
Murray State returns to Stillwater today to wrap up its run in this tournament. The Racers will take on Mercer this morning at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.