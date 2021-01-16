The eighth-ranked Murray State rifle team returned to action for the first time in 2021 Saturday, as they defeated No. 13 Ohio State, 4,672-4,643, at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray.
Murray State fired a 2,323 in smallbore and 2,349 in air rifle for a 4,672 aggregate. Allison Henry led the Racers in smallbore with a 587, while Matias Kiuru followed at 583. While he ended 2020 with an uncharacteristic performance in air rifle, Kiuru returned to form Saturday with 594. Kiuru also led the team in aggregate scoring in the match at 1,177, with Henry following at 1,168.
The Racers will have just one more match before February’s OVC championships. MSU will have its final tune up next Saturday against second-ranked Kentucky at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range.
