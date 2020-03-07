CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State got into a slugfest with Austin Peay but fell 12-10 in Saturday Ohio Valley Conference baseball action.
Ryan Perkins and Jordan Cozart each hit homers for the Racers, while Wes Schad had four hits and Bryson Bloomer got three. Before popping up in the sixth inning, Bloomer had a hit in 12 straight at-bats, two shy of an NCAA record.
Austin Peay jumped out of the gates early, taking advantage of a couple of Racer errors to take a 5-0 lead after the first inning. The Racers got two runs back in the second as they utilized a Governor error to score two runs on a fielder's choice.
After APSU added three more runs to take an 8-2 lead, the Racers started their comeback in the fourth with a run-scoring wild pitch before scoring four times in the fifth on two run-scoring singles by Bloomer an Skylar McPhee and a two-run home run by Perkins.
The Governors extended their lead back to three with two runs in the sixth, but the Racers responded in the seventh with two runs of their own to make it a one-run game once again.
However, once again, Austin Peay extended their lead to three with a pair of runs in the seventh. Cozart got one run back in the ninth on a solo home run but that was all the Racers could muster.
The two teams will be back today for the rubber game of the series.
