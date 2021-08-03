Murray State’s Marcis Floyd has been named third-team preseason all-American by Stats Perform.

The cornerback was named as a second-team all-American by the same organization following the spring 2020-21 season in May.

The redshirt junior racked up 32 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles last spring.

Floyd returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown in the Racers’ 24-21 win at Southeast Missouri on Mar. 7.

Murray State opens its 2021 season at home Sept. 2 against Mississippi Valley State.

