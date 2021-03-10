JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray State men’s golf finished fourth at the Don Benbow Invitational after a solid final round on the par-71, 6,750-yard course at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club on Tuesday.
In the 36-hole event, the Racers recorded rounds of 312-308=620, just behind Evansville at 612 and host Butler at 609. Drexel claimed a 24-shot lead on a score of 585.
MSU’s Avery Edwards was the Racers’ best finisher with a spot in seventh place on scores of 78-74=152, while Connor Coombs placed 13th on scores of 78-76=154. MSU’s first round leader, Quinn Eaton, placed 16th on scores of 77-79=158. Tyler Powell had scores of 84-84=168 to get a spot in 50th place. MSU’s Walker Beck played the event as an individual placed first among eight solo players and was seventh overall with scores of 79-73=152. His 73 in the final round was MSU’s lowest this week.
The next challenge for the Racers is at the Bobby Nichols Collegiate (March 14-16) hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club.
