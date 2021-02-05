Murray State’s women’s basketball team secured its largest Ohio Valley Conference road victory since 2013 Thursday with a 70-54 win over Morehead State at Johnson Arena in Morehead.
The last time Murray State won by 16 points or more on the road in an OVC matchup was on Jan. 28, 2013, when it won at Tennessee Tech, 68-52.
Bria Sanders-Woods led Murray State with 18 points, while Macey Turley had 17. Lex Mayes went 4-for-7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points, while Katelyn Young notched her fifth double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
For the Eagles, Ariel Kirkwood led with 19 points.
The Racers hit exactly half their shots from the floor on the night, in addition to tying their season high in 3-pointers by going 10-for-23.
Murray State 16 20 16 18 — 70
Morehead State 14 13 14 13 — 54
MURRAY STATE — Sanders-Woods 18, Turley 17, Mayes 12, Young 11, Hawthorne 8, McKay 2, Mensah 2.
Field goals: 26/52. 3-pointers: 10/23 (Sanders-Woods 4, Mayes 4, Turley 2). Free throws: 8/13. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 12. Record: 9-9 (6-7 OVC).
MOREHEAD STATE — Kirkwood 19, Crawford 14, Carter 8, Johnson 7, Elston 4, Alford 2.
Field goals: 23/64. 3-pointers: 3/14 (Kirkwood). Free throws: 5/7. Rebounds: 37. Fouls: 11. Record: 5-11 (4-8 OVC).
