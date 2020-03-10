JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray State senior Raeysha Surendran moved up five places with a final round 77 for a 48th place finish in a strong field at the UNF Intercollegiate. The NCAA golf meet was played on the par-72, 5,926-yard course at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club.
Surendran, who had recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week award, had a final score line of 77-82-77=236.
Other scores from the Racers and finishes included Eliza Mae Kho, a freshman, who placed 55th on rounds of 78-80-80=238 and Payton Carter, another MSU freshman in 61st place on scores of 87-80-72=239. Her final round 72 was the best round of the event for the Racers. Senior Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria had scores of 80-86-80=246 for a spot in 73rd place and freshman Ana Picchi had scores of 92-87-82=261 for a spot in 87th place.
The Racers managed their best score of the event in the final round with a 309. MSU placed 16th on scores of 322-328-309=959.
Host North Florida won their home tournament at 888, with Seton Hall (892), Sam Houston (896), South Alabama (910) and Western Kentucky (913) rounding out the top-5. Ariane Klotz of Delaware and Brittany Shin of Fullerton shared the medalist win at 217.
Next up for the Racers is the Bama Beach Bash on March 20-22 at Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.