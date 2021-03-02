Murray State survived an epic opening set to sweep UT Martin 33-31, 25-11 and 25-23 in OVC volleyball action on Monday at Racer Arena in Murray. The Racers (4-4) completed a weekend sweep of the Skyhawks (5-3).
Freshman Jayla Holcombe collected a career-high 26 kills and hit .444, adding three blocks and five digs. Callie Anderton tallied 48 assists while Becca Fernandez notched 23 digs.
Set one was a game of runs as the Racers and the Skyhawks each used 4-0 and 5-0 runs to knot the game at 22 apiece. The teams traded points until the finish when the Racers were finally able to string two together and pulled out the marathon of set one, 33-31, finishing on a kill and service ace from Jayla Holcombe.
The second set was a different story as the Racers were in control the entire game, closing out the set by putting down 12 of the final 13 points. They ripped off five straight to win the set, 25-11 on kills from Holcombe and Anderton and a service ace from Emma Kailiponi.
UT Martin took a 9-5 lead in the third set, but Murray State countered with a 6-0 run on a Kolby McClelland ace, a pair of kills by Darci Metzger and a kill from Emily Matson. The Skyhawks kept fighting back into it, taking the lead at 19-18, but back-to-back kills by Matson gave the Racers a one point lead. With it tied at 20, the Racers rattled three straight and secured the sweep on Holcombe’s 25th and 26th kills of the night.
Murray State hits the road next weekend, traveling to Clarksville, Tennessee, to face the Governors of Austin Peay on March 7 and 8. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. both days.
