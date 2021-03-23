MURRAY — Murray State fell to Tennessee Tech 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25 and 11-15 in Ohio Valley Conference action at Racer Arena on Monday, With this loss, the Racers (5-9) fell out of contention for the conference tournament as only the top four team make it this year.
Jayla Holcombe led the Racers offensively, knocking down 16 kills for the second night in a row. Taylor Beasley set career-highs in kills (14), hitting percentage (.364), digs (8) and service aces (3).
Kolby McClelland picked up her second double-double of the season finishing with 10 kills and 11 digs. Becca Fernandez dug up 28 balls throughout the four sets and Callie Anderton, playing in her final game at Racer Arena, tallied 42 assists and five kills.
The Racers hit the road for the final weekend of the 2020-21 regular season facing Southeast Missouri at 7 p.m. on Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday.
